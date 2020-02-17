North Scott grad Cordell Eaton savors Big 12 mat experience

He had enjoyed success — placing in the top three in his weight class twice at the Iowa Class 3A state wrestling tournament during his career at North Scott — but there was a time when Cordell Eaton was prepared to walk away from it all.
He was preparing to concentrate on academics at the collegiate level and leave wrestling in the rearview mirror.
As he prepares for Big 12 duals at South Dakota State and Iowa State in his final weekend as a fourth-year starter at North Dakota State, Eaton is glad that his high school coaches talked him into giving college wrestling a try.
“They believed in me at a time when I’m not sure I really believed in myself,’’ Eaton said. “They convinced me that I could do this and that I should do this. Wrestling in college has given me experiences I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life and I owe it to them.’’
Eaton began his prep career with the Lancers on a team coached by Eugene Kreiter and by the time he finished 48-2 and earned state runner-up honors as a senior in 2015, Drew Kelly had become the head coach at North Scott and he joined assistant Brodie Ambrose in talking Eaton into giving college wrestling a try.
He was ready to enroll at Iowa State as an engineering student when Kelly and Ambrose encouraged Eaton to take a closer look at North Dakota State, where an agricultural engineering major matched Eaton’s academic preference and coach Roger Kish was building a wrestling program that was preparing to join the Big 12.
“The coaches at North Scott talked me into it, convincing me that I could compete at this level and do good things,’’ Eaton said. “Coach Kish invited me to visit and everything just fit. I made the right decision.’’
Since redshirting his first season, Eaton has compiled a 60-49 career record and has finished with a winning record in each of his first three seasons.
Ranked 32nd in the country in the most recent NCAA coaches rankings at 197 pounds, Eaton takes a 10-9 record into a Friday dual at South Dakota State that precedes a Sunday night regular-season finale at Iowa State.
“My record isn’t where I want it to be right now. I’ve lost three, four close matches and that has been frustrating,’’ Eaton said.
He’s avenged one of those losses, winning an 8-3 decision over Dom Ducharme of Cal State-Bakersfield at the Southern Scuffle.
“I’m working to do what I can to put myself in a good position heading into the Big 12 Championships,’’ Eaton said. “I’m continuing to work hard. Wrestling is a long season and it can be a grind, but I’m doing what I can to finish the season as strong as I can.’’
Eaton feels prepared to make that happen.
“This is the time of the season when you try to be smart about it, make sure that your body is ready to go from one match to the next. The coaches do a good job of getting us ready, working us hard when we need it and giving us time to recover when that is what is needed,’’ Eaton said.
He won his final home match on Sunday, taking a 6-1 decision against Casey Jumps of the Air Force Academy to help North Dakota State win its sixth consecutive dual as part of a 9-3 season which includes a 5-1 record against Big 12 opponents.
“It’s been a great experience to be part of the program as it has moved into the Big 12. It’s such a competitive conference,’’ Eaton said. “The chance to compete against such traditional powerhouses, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, those are great experiences and as a team, we’re making strides every year.’’
A three-time academic all-Big 12 selection, Eaton has blended athletics and academics.
For the past three years, he has worked part-time during the school year and full-time during the summer for CNH Industrial in its test engineer college co-op program based in Fargo and will begin working in a leadership development program with Patterson-UTI Energy in western North Dakota this summer.
“After wrestling here for four years, it’s going to be different,’’ Eaton said. “I’m looking forward to maybe having some time to do a little ice fishing on the weekends, but I may try to find a high school program to help with. This sport, it’s hard to give it up.’’
