North Scott grad savors Big 12 mat experience

“The coaches at North Scott talked me into it, convincing me that I could compete at this level and do good things,’’ Eaton said. “Coach Kish invited me to visit and everything just fit. I made the right decision.’’

Since redshirting his first season, Eaton has compiled a 60-49 career record and has finished with a winning record in each of his first three seasons.

Ranked 32nd in the country in the most recent NCAA coaches rankings at 197 pounds, Eaton takes a 10-9 record into a Friday dual at South Dakota State that precedes a Sunday night regular-season finale at Iowa State.

“My record isn’t where I want it to be right now. I’ve lost three, four close matches and that has been frustrating,’’ Eaton said.

He’s avenged one of those losses, winning an 8-3 decision over Dom Ducharme of Cal State-Bakersfield at the Southern Scuffle.

“I’m working to do what I can to put myself in a good position heading into the Big 12 Championships,’’ Eaton said. “I’m continuing to work hard. Wrestling is a long season and it can be a grind, but I’m doing what I can to finish the season as strong as I can.’’

Eaton feels prepared to make that happen.