Open dual gives six Hawkeyes early competition

Although the start of the Big Ten collegiate season has been delayed until January, six Iowa wrestlers will get a taste of some top-level competition much earlier.
Six Hawkeyes are scheduled to compete against World medalists, national champions and NCAA all-Americans in the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open on Nov. 1.
The competition will be the first for two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee and Hawkeye teammates Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi since top-ranked Iowa won the Big Ten championship on March 8.
The Hawkeyes’ hopes of claiming the program’s first NCAA team title since 2010 was canceled later that month because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the open event will mark a return to action for all six Iowa participants.
“This is something we’ve been working on as a path to competition readiness,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We don’t know when we’re going to compete (in the upcoming college season) and this seems like a natural for our fan base.’’
Lee is scheduled to face four-time Minnesota all-American Zach Sanders, DeSanto is paired against Bryce Meredith, who earned all-American honors at Wyoming and Eierman will take on Vladimer Khinchegashvili, a two-time Olympic medalist and World champion.
Marinelli will wrestle James Green, a five-time U.S. World team member and four-time all-American for Nebraska. Kemerer is scheduled to take on former North Carolina State all-American Tony Gantt and Cassioppi will face World Championships medalist Nick Gwiazdowski.
“The open format provides a great opportunity for some really high-level matches for the best guys in our program to wrestle,’’ Brands said.
The six Hawkeyes will be wrestling as part of a main card that will include seven men’s freestyle matches and two women’s freestyle bouts.
Former Hawkeye Pat Lugo, currently training with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, will also compete in one of the main card matches for event that is being staged at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Because of the coronavirus situation, the event will be closed to the public with only athletes, coaches and essential workers allowed in the venue.
The event will be streamed live on a pay-per-view basis by Trackwrestling.com with the main card scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. Weight classes and a potential under card will be announced at a later date.
