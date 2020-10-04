Open dual gives six Hawkeyes early competition

Although the start of the Big Ten collegiate season has been delayed until January, six Iowa wrestlers will get a taste of some top-level competition much earlier.

Six Hawkeyes are scheduled to compete against World medalists, national champions and NCAA all-Americans in the Hawkeye Wrestling Club Showdown Open on Nov. 1.

The competition will be the first for two-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee and Hawkeye teammates Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi since top-ranked Iowa won the Big Ten championship on March 8.

The Hawkeyes’ hopes of claiming the program’s first NCAA team title since 2010 was canceled later that month because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the open event will mark a return to action for all six Iowa participants.

“This is something we’ve been working on as a path to competition readiness,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We don’t know when we’re going to compete (in the upcoming college season) and this seems like a natural for our fan base.’’