Patience, perseverance motivate Brands, Hawkeyes

"We’ve got a group of really good guys, and that’s where it begins," Brands said. "Spencer Lee, he's out there training for the 2020 Olympics that are going to be in 2021. Michael Kemerer, he's in grad school and I could go on and on, good guys."

Five months out from the start of competition, Iowa has returning wrestlers at every spot in its lineup with the exception of 149 pounds where senior Pat Lugo competed and earned a No. 1 seed for the 2020 NCAA Championships.

Despite the depth of returning experience, Brands sees things from a different perspective.

"We lost one starter, but we lost a lot, guys who had been valuable members of our team and made an impact in a number of ways," Brands said.

"We have good freshmen coming in. They haven’t been cleared (to begin training because of COVID-19 restrictions) yet. That’s the next step and when we can get that, it will be awesome."

Iowa is easing its way back to work this week but beyond displaying the patience it takes to eventually return to a normal routine, Brands has talked to his team about something else this week.