Poeta named Fighting Illini coach

Illinois will keep its head wrestling coaching position in the family.

Mike Poeta, a three-time all-American for the Fighting Illini who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach on Jim Heffernan’s staff, was named Wednesday as Illinois’ new head coach.

“Mike impressed us with his leadership skills, energy and vision for the future of the Fighting Illini wrestling program,’’ director of athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement announcing the hire.

“… Mike has a first-hand appreciation for and will build upon the longstanding tradition of wrestling success built by Mark Johnson and Jim Heffernan over the past three decades.’’

Johnson, a Rock Island Alleman graduate who preceded Heffernan as Illinois’ head coach, and Heffernan both praised the hire.

“Mike Poeta is one of the truly special people and athletes who I’ve had a chance to work with during my career,’’ Johnson said, calling him “one of the all-time best wrestlers to compete for Illinois.’’