Poeta named Fighting Illini coach

Illinois will keep its head wrestling coaching position in the family.
Mike Poeta, a three-time all-American for the Fighting Illini who spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach on Jim Heffernan’s staff, was named Wednesday as Illinois’ new head coach.
“Mike impressed us with his leadership skills, energy and vision for the future of the Fighting Illini wrestling program,’’ director of athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement announcing the hire.
“… Mike has a first-hand appreciation for and will build upon the longstanding tradition of wrestling success built by Mark Johnson and Jim Heffernan over the past three decades.’’
Johnson, a Rock Island Alleman graduate who preceded Heffernan as Illinois’ head coach, and Heffernan both praised the hire.
“Mike Poeta is one of the truly special people and athletes who I’ve had a chance to work with during my career,’’ Johnson said, calling him “one of the all-time best wrestlers to compete for Illinois.’’
Heffernan, who announced his retirement earlier this month, said he was “so happy for Mike, and the program. … I love the fact we will have an alum as our new head coach. I’ve always been a big fan of Mike’s coaching and look forward to watching his impact on the Illini wrestling program.’’
Poeta will receive a four-year contract with a starting pay of $160,000 annually with his appointment subject to approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
The 35-year-old Highwood, Ill., native was a member of Illinois’ 2005 Big Ten championship team, winning two Big Ten titles at 157 pounds in addition to finishing third at the NCAA Championships in 2007 and second in 2008 and 2009 while building a 105-14 career record.
“It is an absolute dream come true to be part of this institution as a wrestler, assistant coach and now head coach,’’ Poeta said. “I have so much love for the wrestlers on the team, this program, this school and this state. We have a great young team that can do great things.’’
Prior to joining Heffernan’s staff for the 2017-18 season, Peota spent five years as the owner and head coach of the Poeta Training Center in Lake Forest, Ill. He grew that organization from 40 to 200 wrestlers and produced 19 individuals who won state high school or junior high state championships.