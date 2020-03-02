Quick conclusions fuel Panthers' Schwarm

He actually has 15 pins among his 18 victories this season, but the NCAA only acknowledges those accumulated against Division I competition in its national rankings of dominant performances.

Schwarm is one of three Division I wrestlers this season to record more than 10 pins and his current total of 14 at the Division I level is one more than recorded by Cornell 197-pounder Ben Darmstadt and Central Michigan 285-pounder Matt Stencel.

He has ended a match in as few as 34 seconds this season and sees the quick conclusions as a byproduct of his approach.

“The idea has been to come out and be more aggressive, be smart, but look for ways to make the right move at the right time,’’ Schwarm said. “I think some of it is mindset, competing free and having fun. If you train the right way, prepare the right way, you put yourself in those positions.’’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schwarm said he feels he has “underperformed at times’’ during his college career, referencing Big 12 and NCAA tournament success that has eluded him during his first three seasons with UNI.