Quick conclusions fuel Panthers' Schwarm

Jay Schwarm remains more concerned with the win than the pin, but the Northern Iowa senior from Bettendorf has carved out his own niche as he prepares for the Big 12 Wrestling Championships.
No wrestler at the NCAA Division I level at any weight has matched the 14 pins Schwarm has recorded against Division I competition at 125 pounds this season, part of an 18-8 record he will carry into the Big 12 Tourney beginning Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.
“It’s not the big goal, but it is kind of cool,’’ Schwarm said of leading the country in falls. “The big thing is that it tells me that all of my training is paying off. I’m taking a different approach this season, trying to compete free and have fun while being more aggressive at the same time. So far, that has been working for me.’’
Schwarm’s objective this season is to make the most of his final year at the collegiate level.
In preseason conversations with UNI coaches, Schwarm cut to the core of what he wanted to get out of his senior season.
“I told the coaches I wanted to be a national champion and be an All-American,’’ Schwarm said. “I told them I wanted them to push me to compete at that level, whatever that takes. I don’t want to leave here with any regrets.’’
Schwarm enters the Big 12 Championships with a 74-42 career record for the Panthers, winning 49 of his matches by pin.
He actually has 15 pins among his 18 victories this season, but the NCAA only acknowledges those accumulated against Division I competition in its national rankings of dominant performances.
Schwarm is one of three Division I wrestlers this season to record more than 10 pins and his current total of 14 at the Division I level is one more than recorded by Cornell 197-pounder Ben Darmstadt and Central Michigan 285-pounder Matt Stencel.
He has ended a match in as few as 34 seconds this season and sees the quick conclusions as a byproduct of his approach.
“The idea has been to come out and be more aggressive, be smart, but look for ways to make the right move at the right time,’’ Schwarm said. “I think some of it is mindset, competing free and having fun. If you train the right way, prepare the right way, you put yourself in those positions.’’
Schwarm said he feels he has “underperformed at times’’ during his college career, referencing Big 12 and NCAA tournament success that has eluded him during his first three seasons with UNI.
“This year, I’ve asked the coaches to hold me to a higher standard,’’ Schwarm said. “I’ve wanted them to get on me if they felt like I’m not training the way I need to train to compete the way I know I can at Big 12s and nationals. This is my last chance. I want it to be everything it can be.’’
In NCAA coaches rankings released Thursday, Schwarm is ranked 13th in the country in his weight class and his Ratings Percentage Index is currently the 15th-best among 125 pounders.
Schwarm’s ranking is second among 125-pound wrestlers in the Big 12 to Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni, who edged the UNI senior 9-6 in the Panthers’ dual win over the Cowboys earlier this season.
They both will be among entries at this weekend’s Big 12 Championships chasing the league’s four automatic qualifying spots in the NCAA field at 125.
An NCAA qualifier the past two seasons, Schwarm has finished fourth and fifth at the Big 12 Championships the past two years and is working toward surpassing that this weekend.
“I feel like I’m ready to go. The majority of the work is done as far as training and it’s a matter of going in ready to have some fun and enjoy it,’’ Schwarm said. "That's what this is all about, competing free and having fun.''
The enjoyment Schwarm is getting out of the sport this season has been part of a collaborative effort.
The Panthers finished the dual season with an 8-4 record and Schwarm is among seven Panthers ranked in various polls.
“I feel like we’re going to be a better tournament team than we were a dual team. We have a lot of seniors in the lineup that take a lot of pride in what we’re doing,’’ Schwarm said.
“Everyone has bought into the effort and intensity that our coaches bring to the room every day and over the next few weeks, that is going to make a difference for all of us.’’