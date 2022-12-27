Refreshed, prepared Hawkeyes return to mat

Real Woods returns to the mat Thursday refreshed and prepared to put to use what he has spent the past three weeks working on in the Iowa wrestling room.

The Hawkeyes’ 141-pound graduate transfer and his teammates will compete for the first time since a Dec. 10 dual at Chattanooga in the two-day Soldier Salute, a new holiday tournament that will be held on Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

“I think the break has been good for us. It’s given everybody time to relax a bit,’’ Woods said Tuesday. “It’s given me time to rejuvenate the mind and the body before we go hard at it with the Big Ten schedule.’’

Before conference duals begin in a little over a week, Woods welcomes the chance to test what he has been concentrating on over the past few weeks.

“My focus has been on finishing my shots,’’ Woods said. “Going back to the Iowa State dual I didn’t finish my leg attacks. I can’t let that be a problem. Going into big matches, that has be my focus, finishing.’’

He said he has been working with coach Tom Brands on that as he has trained in recent weeks, something he hopes to put to use as the Hawkeyes stay close to home this holiday season.

After dealing the past two years with the cancelation of the Midlands Championships, the Hawkeyes’ traditional holiday home away from home, Brands wanted a guaranteed event and he found willing organizers just across town from Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa will send a large contingent of wrestlers to the Soldier Salute, which is being organized by the group which brought the United States Olympic Trials to Iowa City in 2012 and 2016 and hosted the 2022 Freestyle World Cup at the Coralville arena earlier this month.

“Cancelations two years in a row at the Midlands and last year we scrambled and ended up sending a group to (the Southern Scuffle at) Chattanooga. We wanted to make sure we had a place to wrestle,’’ Brands said.

The first-year field includes competitors from several military schools, The Citadel, VMI, Army and Navy, as well as Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Columbia and Bellarmine.

The field for the event is open to current high school seniors as well as post-college wrestlers.

A women’s tournament – with a field including a number of wrestlers who will compete for Iowa when its program begins competing during the 2023-24 school year – is part of the Soldier Salute as well.

The tournament includes sessions on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Friday at noon and 6 p.m. and most importantly to Brands, requires wrestlers to weigh in each day.

“It’s set up like the Big Ten Championships weighing in each day, that is important,’’ Brands said.

For Hawkeyes like Drake Ayala, who returned from a shoulder injury to see his first action since the 2022 NCAA Championships earlier this month at the UNI Open, any competition is good competition.

“I really hadn’t sat out that long before so it felt good to be back out and it’s exciting to be stepping back onto the mat and competing again,’’ Ayala said.

After competing at 125 last season, Ayala is in the mix at both 125 when Spencer Lee isn’t wrestling and at 133 this season.

As Iowa works to finalize its lineup before for the start of Big Ten duals on Jan. 6 against Illinois, Brands views this tournament as an opportunity for competitors at weights where competition for starting spots remains.

“There’s a lot of season left and this is one opportunity where guys can open some eyes with how they do,’’ Brands said.