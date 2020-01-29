'Reliable' Glynn embraces role with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — In all likelihood, Paul Glynn won’t be in the lineup Friday when the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team hosts second-ranked Penn State.
But don’t discount the contributions of the Hawkeye senior from Bettendorf as Iowa works to make a run at the program’s first NCAA team championship in a decade.
"Paul Glynn was an integral part of our team before Austin DeSanto arrived, and his role is every bit as important today," coach Tom Brands said. "When you’re reliable, like Paul Glynn is, people rely on you, and he is reliable to a fault. He’s making our team better every single day with his willingness to help his teammates."
It’s a role Glynn has adjusted to over time, moving from a spot in the Hawkeye lineup at 133 pounds to a reserve role behind DeSanto the past two seasons.
He’s become that "reliable" workout partner for DeSanto and 125-pound Spencer Lee, providing the high-powered competitors at the lower weights in the Iowa lineup with quality preparation that has helped them combine for a 22-1 record this season, recording bonus points in 19 of their victories.
Glynn has wrestled in one dual this season for Iowa, winning that match, and has a career record of 27-23 for the Hawkeyes.
"My job is to be ready when I’m needed," Glynn said. "I’m preparing every week like I’m going to be out there in the next match. You never know, and the best thing I can do for the team is to be ready when I’m needed."
That has been Glynn’s role since DeSanto transferred to Iowa from Drexel, where he was an NCAA qualifier in 2018 as a freshman.
At that time, Glynn took a step back and thought through what he really wanted from his college experience.
With two years of eligibility remaining, he tossed around the possibility of transferring while dealing with trying to make sense of it all.
"It was a tough time for me," Glynn said. "You question your worth, whether you are in the right place and all that."
A lot of emotions tugged at Glynn for a couple of months.
Ultimately, he determined that he was where he wanted to be and that he would continue to do what he had since the first day he went to work in the Hawkeye wrestling room.
"This is where I always wanted to be. That never changed," Glynn said. "My desire to be part of the team and do everything I could do to help the team be as successful as it could be, that never changed."
Conversations with coaches and family members helped Glynn realize that he would be in a position to continue to help Iowa either on or off the mat.
Brands praises the leadership Glynn brings to the team.
He said younger wrestlers in the program see how committed Glynn is to helping his teammates, willing to join them to train whenever needed, day or night, for no other reason than to help the team move closer to reaching its potential.
"He’s giving us everything you would hope to get out of a senior, whether he is in the lineup or not," Brands said. "He’s there for his teammates, and he’s there for the younger guys."
It’s a valuable role, and Brands said Iowa is fortunate to have several wrestlers who have been willing to embrace it.
Like Glynn, Vince Turk, Jeren Glosser, Jeremiah Moody and Aaron Costello are among Hawkeyes whose value to the team includes working as training partners for a roster that currently has 10 starters all ranked in at least one poll in the top seven in the country in their weight class.
"They are guys who would be successful in our lineup or anybody’s lineup," Brands said. "They come in and work their tails off every day to be ready as needed and help make our team as good as it can become. You’ve got to have those guys. I’m glad they’re on our side."
Glynn wants to be part of a national championship team as a senior.
He believes the Hawkeyes have the lineup strength and depth to make that happen.
"The pieces are all in place for it to happen, and I’ll do everything I can to help make it happen," Glynn said.
"I’ll be ready to step in if I’m needed. I’ll be willing to help in practice any way I can, do what it takes to get the starters ready. This team is as close as any team I’ve been a part of here. We’re in it together. Fifth-year seniors, freshmen, we hang out together, push each other in the room and are here for each other."
That all is now part of what drives Glynn.
“I want to see where this can lead and I want to have a hand in making it happen,’’ he said. “My reward, it comes in March just like it does for everyone else on our team.’’