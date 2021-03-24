Robertson joins Bees as first recruit

Matt Robertson wants to help build the foundation for something big.
A two-time Iowa state high school champion for Davenport Assumption. Robertson became the first wrestler to sign with the new program at St. Ambrose, finalizing plans to transfer from NAIA power Grand View to join a Fighting Bees program that begins competition during the 2021-22 school year.
“With the talent in the area, in the MAC and around the Quad-Cities, I think the program at St. Ambrose is really going to take off,’’ Robertson said. “There’s so much good wrestling around here and it’s good to have an option close to home.’’
That was one of the biggest factors in Robertson’s decision after spending the past three seasons at Grand View.
He ranked as high as fourth among 133-pound wrestlers at the NAIA level this past season, but did not make the Vikings’ roster for postseason competition in a year when Life University ended Grand View’s run of nine consecutive NAIA titles.
“The big thing for me was being able to come home and be closer to my family and the coaches I’ve been around growing up,’’ Robertson said. “I felt like it was a great opportunity for me to come in and help lead a new program. I’m excited about that.’’
With the collegiate experience he gained at Grand View, posting a combined 56-28 record in open and collegiate meets, Robertson learned that there is plenty of competition available for wrestlers in NAIA programs.
“I was like a lot of guys coming out of high school, wondering where I fit. D-I, D-II, NAIA, they’re all very competitive and with tournaments, you’re going to wrestle guys from every level,’’ Robertson said. “You’re also going to compete for a national title and no matter what level you are at, that is still a big deal.’’
Robertson, an accounting and finance major at Grand View who will transfer into the accounting program at St. Ambrose this fall, likes the plans St. Ambrose has for developing the program Bo Bettinson was hired to coach last fall.
From dedicated training space for the wrestling program to the commitment the institution made in hiring Bettinson well before the first season so he could lay the groundwork for a solid program, Robertson sees the Fighting Bees being able to quickly compete.
“They are building this program for success,’’ Robertson said. “A good wrestling room, good coaches. When I talked with coach Bettinson about transferring to St. Ambrose, we talked about his plans and how he wants to attract wrestlers from the area to be part of the program. They’re doing it the right way.’’
Two other wrestlers followed Robertson in signing with St. Ambrose.
Jack Merlo, a projected 184-pound wrestler from Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe, Ill., and Blake Dirksen of LeMars, Iowa, who is expected to compete at 125 at the collegiate level, have also signed to join the Fighting Bees.