Robertson joins Bees as first recruit

Matt Robertson wants to help build the foundation for something big.

A two-time Iowa state high school champion for Davenport Assumption. Robertson became the first wrestler to sign with the new program at St. Ambrose, finalizing plans to transfer from NAIA power Grand View to join a Fighting Bees program that begins competition during the 2021-22 school year.

“With the talent in the area, in the MAC and around the Quad-Cities, I think the program at St. Ambrose is really going to take off,’’ Robertson said. “There’s so much good wrestling around here and it’s good to have an option close to home.’’

That was one of the biggest factors in Robertson’s decision after spending the past three seasons at Grand View.

He ranked as high as fourth among 133-pound wrestlers at the NAIA level this past season, but did not make the Vikings’ roster for postseason competition in a year when Life University ended Grand View’s run of nine consecutive NAIA titles.

“The big thing for me was being able to come home and be closer to my family and the coaches I’ve been around growing up,’’ Robertson said. “I felt like it was a great opportunity for me to come in and help lead a new program. I’m excited about that.’’