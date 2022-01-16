Second-ranked Hawkeyes pin 21st-ranked Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — It was a homecoming of sorts for three University of Iowa wrestlers this weekend. Abe Assad, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi were high school competitors in Illinois.
They were anything but kindly guests.
Assad, Warner and Cassioppi had wins over ranked opponents Sunday afternoon to punctuate a 36-3 dual rout for second-ranked Iowa over 21st-ranked Illinois at the State Farm Center.
The Hawkeye trio also was 3-0 in Friday's dual victory at Northwestern. They finished the weekend outscoring their opponents 54-7 in the six collective matches.
Assad wrestled at Glenbard North in high school while Warner was at Washington High and Cassioppi was a two-time state champion at Hononegah.
Cassioppi had a 9-0 cushion before he pinned Illinois' Luke Luffman in 6 minutes, 47 seconds at heavyweight.
“We love the way this thing ended,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “Guys are wrestling well. I think the next step is bonus points.
"When it’s 5-0, make it 8-0. And when it’s 8-0, make it 15-0 and when it’s 15-0 get the fall. Keep making progress. There is a lot of wrestling left in the season. We have a lot of work to do."
The Hawkeyes (10-0, 4-0 Big Ten) won nine of 10 bouts against the Illini for their 28th straight dual victory and 27th consecutive in the conference.
Drake Ayala (125 pounds) opened the dual with a 7-4 decision at 125 pounds. After Illinois received its only win, a 5-0 decision for sixth-ranked Lucas Byrd over Cullan Schriever at 133, Drew Bennett posted a 10-1 major decision for the Hawkeyes at 141.
Bennett, a transfer from the University of Northern Iowa and a former Fort Dodge High School standout, filled in this weekend for Hawkeye regular Jaydin Eierman.
Max Murin (149) and Kaleb Young (157) followed with a 9-3 decision and 16-1 technical fall, respectively, to give Iowa a 15-3 advantage at intermission.
The Hawkeyes piled it on in the second half of the dual.
Alex Marinelli (165), Assad (184) and Warner (197) had decision wins while Michael Kemerer (174) and Cassioppi recorded pins. Kemerer stuck Baan Rachal in 2:35.
The Hawkeyes held an 18-2 advantage in takedowns and didn’t allow a single takedown in the final eight matches. Iowa had a 68-17 advantage in total match points.
Illinois fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten duals. It was Iowa's 11th straight win over Illinois.