IOWA CITY — Cobe Siebrecht describes himself as being “stubborn" in his approach to a match.

He said his teammates on the Iowa wrestling team prefer another definition of his style as they train against the Hawkeye 157-pounder.

“They say I’m annoying," Siebrecht said.

Stubborn? Annoying?

Whatever it takes.

Finding himself in a rare overtime match with Michigan’s 10th-ranked Will Lewan, the 13th-ranked Iowa junior rolled his way to a takedown and a 3-1 win with just under a minute remaining in sudden-victory that helped send the Hawkeyes on their way to a 33-8 win over the Wolverines on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“That was like the second time I’ve been in overtime in my life," said Siebrecht, who traded escapes with Lewan in regulation. “I just had to find a way to get that next score."

Lewin gave him that opportunity.

"He kind of swam out and around like he was finishing a shot and I kind of cartwheeled over him," Siebrecht said. “… I just try to get a feel for what’s going on and then do what I can to score."

Siebrecht said he’d have to take a look at the tape to fully understand what gave him the winning points.

Coach Tom Brands was simply glad he did.

“Big statement takedown. Big statement win," Brands said.

The late score contrasted to a lot of what Brands liked about Iowa’s rout of Michigan, which was missing several top wrestlers because of late-season injuries.

The Hawkeyes started quickly, scoring 12 first-period takedowns and collecting nearfall points in five of the eight matches they won against the Wolverines.

“That’s been a point of emphasis," said Iowa 141-pounder Real Woods, who jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening period of his major decision.

“We’re getting into that grind, the most important part of the season and now, the most important thing is to score points. That’s been a huge emphasis."

Jacob Warner demonstrated that, finishing of a 16-1 technical fall at 285 in 2 minutes, 21 seconds.

“It was good to see him and get out and put up points in the first period," Brands said. “That’s something we’ve been talking about with a lot of guys, something we haven’t done a lot of and something we need."

Michigan picked up its two wins at 184 and 285, with Matt Finesilver claiming a technical fall in his match against Drake Rhodes before top-ranked Mason Parris held off Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi, 9-7.

Parris used a takedown and escape in the final 1:16 of his match to erase the 7-5 lead Cassioppi had taken on a takedown with 1:34 remaining.

Cassioppi had Parris, now unbeaten in 23 matches, on his back in the final seconds of the second period but was awarded only two nearfall points following a video review.

That pulled Cassioppi within 5-4 and an escape 11 seconds into the third period tied the match before the Iowa senior, now 16-2, took a short-lived lead.

Siebrecht’s victory followed a dominant start by the Hawkeyes.

Iowa picked up bonus points in the first three matches, including a technical fall by Brody Teske at 133.

Teske collected a pair of four-point nearfalls in the final minute of the opening period of his match against Wilfred Tanefeu building a 13-3 lead, then finished off a 19-3 technical fall in 4 minutes, 9 seconds with more nearfall points.

The Hawkeyes’ picked up major decisions from Spencer Lee at 125 and Woods at 141 as well as a 10-4 decision by Max Murin at 149 on its way to a 19-0 lead at the midpoint of the meet.

Lee used nearfall points in the opening period to pull away to an 11-2 major decision over Jack Medley while Woods picked up four nearfall points of his own late in the first period on his way to a 15-1 rout of Pat Nolan.

“I want to set my kind of pace and I was able to do that. That was important for me," Woods said.

Iowa picked up bonus points at 165 as well, where ninth-ranked Patrick Kennedy moved to 15-2 with a pin in 2:31 of Alex Wesselman, a late lineup replacement for Michigan’s sixth-ranked Cameron Amine.