A 30-second phone call ended a four-year journey for Brody Teske.

Following stops at Penn State and Northern Iowa, Teske has found what he was looking for in the Iowa wrestling room.

"I love it. I've enjoyed every second of being a Hawkeye," the 133-pounder from Fort Dodge, Iowa, said.

Teske carries a 5-1 record on the season into Iowa's final Big Ten dual of the season, an 8 p.m. match-up with Michigan on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

He is expected to face his second ranked opponent of the season, projected to face the Wolverines' 11th-ranked Dylan Ragusin, a sophomore with a 12-6 record.

The dual comes as Teske begins to work toward the postseason.

"It's that final push. We're already doing things a little differently as we train but the whole season has been different for me coming in here," Teske said. "But now, the focus is on getting more offense, getting to my positions and getting more points."

Teske is tourney tested.

He was a two-time NCAA qualifier for Northern Iowa after transferring there from Penn State, where he posted a 5-2 record as a redshirt freshman before leaving after the first semester of the 2019-20 season.

Being closer to home hit home for Teske, who said he has appreciated being close enough for his parents and family members to attend duals since returning to competition in his home state.

Teske went 14-3 during his first season at UNI, going undefeated in Big 12 duals, winning a conference title and going 2-2 in his first NCAA Championships.

He finished 14-8 for the Panthers a year ago, was a Big 12 runner-up and returned to the NCAA tourney as a 15 seed before splitting four matches.

When it was over, he wanted more and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Teske then went out for a run, returning to find that Iowa coach Tom Brands "had called like 20 times."

When he returned the call, the conversation was brief.

"He said, 'You want to be a Hawkeye?' and I said, 'I want to be a Hawkeye' and asked when I could meet. It was like a 30-second conversation," Teske recalled.

It proved to be time well spent.

"When we met, he spoke right to the point and that's what I'm about," Teske said. "I enjoyed my time at UNI, but here I have the resources that I wanted, the medical personnel, the training partners."

In return, Brands added a wrestler to his roster he first recruited in high school when Teske won four Iowa state high school championships at four different weights while compiling a 175-1 career record.

Brands said it's possible the Hawkeyes weren't successful in landing Teske earlier because they "failed to communicate adequately" how much they wanted him to be a part of the program.

As he watches Teske now, the Iowa coach sees a competitor who holds himself to a high standard.

"I'm glad he's here," Brands said.

In a season where Iowa's lineup has been fluid because of a variety of injuries, Brands said the entire team is seeking consistency as the final push begins.

"The challenge has been putting the best team on the mat. We're starting to get a little of our health back and that's great, but you still gotta perform no matter who is out there," Brands said.

Iowa (13-1, 6-1 Big Ten) lists Drake Rhodes as its probable starter at 184 against Michigan (9-3, 4-2), but the true freshman has only one more date of competition available if he wants to retain a redshirt year this season.

"We have two duals left and he has one date. We've got to be smart about it," Brands said.

Friday's dual could include two matches between wrestlers ranked in the top 10.

At 285, Michigan's top-ranked Mason Parris will be the fourth top-four ranked opponent that Iowa's third-ranked Tony Cassioppi has faced this season. Cassioppi is 0-3 all-time against the Wolverines' senior.

The Hawkeyes' seventh-ranked Patrick Kennedy is scheduled to face fourth-ranked Cameron Amine, a two-time all-American, in his match at 165.