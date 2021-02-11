Three locals set to lead Augie wrestlers in Saturday's CCIW Tournament

A short three-week wrestling season went by quickly, but even in that short amount of time, Augustana College coach Tony Willaert likes what he has seen from his Vikings.

“Our guys are great right now and I don't think our team culture has ever been better,” said Willaert, who is in his fourth year as Viking coach. “I can't speak for things before I was here, but this is one of the closest teams I've ever coached and this is my 11th year as a college coach.

“The guys we have are great, mesh well together and work well together.”

The Vikings will find out on Saturday if the work in the room — two-a-days just about every day since returning to campus on Jan. 2 — and three Saturdays of dual action have them ready for the CCIW Tournament, which will be contested at the Carver Center. Weigh-ins are scheduled for noon with action in the nine-team event starting at 2 p.m.

The Vikings will have three former Moline High School standouts — Ellex Williams, Josh Bush and Daniel Terronez — in the lineup Saturday. Willaert thinks all of them have a shot at doing well despite disparate levels of preparedness.

