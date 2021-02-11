Three locals set to lead Augie wrestlers in Saturday's CCIW Tournament

A short three-week wrestling season went by quickly, but even in that short amount of time, Augustana College coach Tony Willaert likes what he has seen from his Vikings.
“Our guys are great right now and I don't think our team culture has ever been better,” said Willaert, who is in his fourth year as Viking coach. “I can't speak for things before I was here, but this is one of the closest teams I've ever coached and this is my 11th year as a college coach.
“The guys we have are great, mesh well together and work well together.”
The Vikings will find out on Saturday if the work in the room — two-a-days just about every day since returning to campus on Jan. 2 — and three Saturdays of dual action have them ready for the CCIW Tournament, which will be contested at the Carver Center. Weigh-ins are scheduled for noon with action in the nine-team event starting at 2 p.m.
The Vikings will have three former Moline High School standouts — Ellex Williams, Josh Bush and Daniel Terronez — in the lineup Saturday. Willaert thinks all of them have a shot at doing well despite disparate levels of preparedness.
Williams, a junior 125-pounder, brings a 6-2 mark into the league gathering; Bush, a 174-/184-pound senior, is 1-0; and Terronez, a 149-pound freshman, is 0-1.
“They're all wrestling pretty well,” said Willaert of the locals in his lineup. “Ellex and Danny can both make finals if not win it.”
Willaert said that both Terronez and Bush have been limited by medical issues. Bush had a knee issue that led to an arthroscopic procedure in early January and Terronez has been trying to shake off nagging injuries that have kept him off the mat.
“They both rehabbed really hard and are both really driven,” said the coach.
Willaert said that it was originally feared that Bush's knee issue would end his season, but an MRI and subsequent surgery revealed much less damage, which was cleaned up in an arthroscopic procedure.
In hopes of maximizing points for the team race, Willaert said that Bush, normally a 174-pounder, will wrestle up at 184 on Saturday.
Former North Scott High School prep Triston Richardson (0-1), a senior, will miss this weekend's tournament, according to Willaert. However, he is expected back with the team for the National Wrestling Coaches Association national tournament in March in Coralville, Iowa.
Willaert feels as if his Vikings are poised to compete for the title if things fall their way. Augie is probably the third-seeded team, coming in behind nationally top 10-ranked North Central and Millikin.
“They know what they have to do,” said Willaert. “It helps when everybody is positive about it and energetic about it.”
Augie dropped duals to those two schools in the first gathering of the season — falling 31-15 to NCC and 48-0 to the Millikin Big Blue. However, the Vikings bounced back for a 29-18 victory over Elmhurst, another top five squad in the CCIW.
The Vikings roll into Saturday's event with six straight dual wins and that 6-2 regular-season record.
“This last weekend, everyone wrestled well,” said Willaert, noting his team's dual wins over Milwaukee School of Engineering (30-18), Wheaton (34-18) and Carthage (52-3).
While fans will not be allowed in to Carver Center for the action, it will be streamed online through the Augustana athletic department website.