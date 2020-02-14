Top-ranked Gopher is Cassioppi's next test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brands suggested that Parris provided Cassioppi with an opportunity to learn, adding that it is up to Cassioppi to make sure that happens.

“What’s done is done. Great job, Michigan, but that’s over and done,’’ Brands said. “What can we learn from it?’’

Iowa 149-pounder Pat Lugo found himself in a similar situation earlier this season, winning his first 13 matches and moving into the number one spot in the national rankings before dropping a 2-1 decision to sixth-ranked Sammy Sasso of Ohio State in a match decided in tiebreaker one.

He picked that match apart, learned from it and has gone on to win his last three matches to take a 16-1 record into a match Minnesota’s Brayton Lee, who is 21-3 and ranked as high as fifth.

“You have to move on. You learn from it and do everything you can not to put yourself in that position again,’’ Lugo said. “I feel like I’m the best 149 pounder in the country and believing in yourself is where it all starts.’’

Lugo and Cassioppi are among five Hawkeyes expected to face Golden Gophers ranked in the top-10 nationally in Iowa’s Big Ten finale.