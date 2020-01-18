Top-ranked Hawkeyes down Huskers

IOWA CITY — Powered by a technical fall from two-time national champion Spencer Lee and a win from Abe Assad in his Carver-Hawkeye debut, the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team handled Nebraska on Saturday night, 26-6.

The Hawkeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) won eight of the 10 bouts against the seventh-ranked Huskers.

In front of an announced crowd of 12,883, Lee opened the dual with a dominating 18-0 technical fall over former Iowa four-time state champion Alex Thomsen of Underwood at 125 pounds.

Lee used a takedown and four tilts to finish off Thomsen in 2 minutes, 58 seconds.

The Hawkeyes did not generate any other bonus-point wins in the dual.

Austin DeSanto (133 pounds), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Assad (184) and Tony Cassioppi (heavyweight) pulled out decision wins.

Assad, who had his redshirt pulled last weekend, recorded a pair of takedowns to beat returning all-American Taylor Venz 6-4.

Nebraska won bouts at 141 and 197.

Chad Red, who beat Max Murnin in last year's Round of 12 at the NCAA tournament, knocked him off 6-2 in the rematch.