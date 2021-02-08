Top-ranked Hawkeyes put on pause

Iowa's top-ranked wrestling team is now dealing with one opponent that at least for the moment has slowed the Hawkeyes' quest for a national championship.
Because of a surge in positive COVID-19 test results within the wrestling program, Iowa announced Monday evening that all team-related in-person activities are being paused for an undetermined period of time.
The move also has led to the postponement of Friday's scheduled dual at fourth-ranked Penn State.
In a statement, Iowa said the dual was being postponed "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.''
Iowa indicated that it is working with Penn State and the Big Ten to identify potential rescheduling options.
The Hawkeyes, who were without two starters Sunday when they won duals over Purdue and Ohio State to move to 5-0 on the season, had a previous dual against second-ranked Michigan postponed when the entire Wolverines athletic department paused all activities in late January because of COVID-19 issues.
The decision to pause the team's in-person activities was made at the direction of the Iowa athletic medical team and was based on an increased number of positive COVID-19 test results within the Hawkeye wrestling program that placed it over the allowable percentage for team activities to continue.
At least two Iowa starters have been impacted.
Two of the nine returning all-Americans, 157-pound Kaleb Young and 165-pound Alex Marinelli, are currently being withheld from team activities after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Young missed his first action Sunday while Marinelli has missed competition the past two weekends and is currently in the midst of being required to sit out 17 days under Big Ten protocols.
Coach Tom Brands has been working from home since he tested positive during a daily rapid antigen test last Wednesday. Asymptomatic, Brands will be away from the team until at least Saturday.
"We are appreciative of the Iowa medical staff and respect the decision to pause activities,'' Brands said in a statement. "We will continue to follow Big Ten protocols and look forward to a return to training and competition.''
The Iowa medical team will make a determination on when a return to activity is allowable under Big Ten protocols.
All Iowa wrestlers, coaches and team staff members, undergo daily rapid antigen surveillance testing for COVID-19 under the Big Ten's return-to-competition protocols. When an a positive test is recorded, the diagnosis is then confirmed through a PCR test.