Top-ranked Iowa wrestlers sweep double dual

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With two of its All-Americans not in the lineup and its head coach at home, the Iowa wrestling team had no trouble sweeping a Big Ten Conference double dual Sunday.

The top-ranked Hawkeyes beat Purdue 31-18 and then turned around and knocked off 11th-ranked Ohio State 33-14 at Holloway Gymnasium on the Purdue campus.

Already without 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, who is out following COVID-19 protocols, Iowa announced before Sunday's dual that 157-pounder Kaleb Young was held out and is following COVID-19 protocols. Iowa coach Tom Brands tested positive for the virus earlier this week and watched the duals from home.

Even short-handed, Iowa (5-0, 5-0) had too much firepower.

Jaydin Eierman (141) and Tony Cassioppi (285) pinned both of their opponents while Austin DeSanto (133) recorded two technical falls and outscored his foes by a 42-12 margin.

Spencer Lee, the nation's top-ranked 125-pounder, was held out of the Purdue dual, but registered his fourth first-period pin of the year over Brady Koontz to trigger the Hawkeyes against the Buckeyes.

Of Iowa's 13 wins in the two duals, 10 featured bonus points (six pins, three technical falls and a major decision).