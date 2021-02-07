Top-ranked Iowa wrestlers sweep double dual

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With two of its All-Americans not in the lineup and its head coach at home, the Iowa wrestling team had no trouble sweeping a Big Ten Conference double dual Sunday.
The top-ranked Hawkeyes beat Purdue 31-18 and then turned around and knocked off 11th-ranked Ohio State 33-14 at Holloway Gymnasium on the Purdue campus.
Already without 165-pounder Alex Marinelli, who is out following COVID-19 protocols, Iowa announced before Sunday's dual that 157-pounder Kaleb Young was held out and is following COVID-19 protocols. Iowa coach Tom Brands tested positive for the virus earlier this week and watched the duals from home.
Even short-handed, Iowa (5-0, 5-0) had too much firepower.
Jaydin Eierman (141) and Tony Cassioppi (285) pinned both of their opponents while Austin DeSanto (133) recorded two technical falls and outscored his foes by a 42-12 margin.
Spencer Lee, the nation's top-ranked 125-pounder, was held out of the Purdue dual, but registered his fourth first-period pin of the year over Brady Koontz to trigger the Hawkeyes against the Buckeyes.
Of Iowa's 13 wins in the two duals, 10 featured bonus points (six pins, three technical falls and a major decision).
“You go out, you wrestle, and you do your job. That’s what they did,” Brands said. “There are different things thrown at you as you’re going down the path to get ready to compete. Our guys responded well.”
After Lee's pin, DeSanto scored 19 points in less than two periods for a technical fall. Eierman followed with a second-period pin to give Iowa a 17-0 cushion over Ohio State.
“Eierman, big bonus points. Spencer Lee bonus points. DeSanto, averaging 20 points a match. That is a high pace. We have to keep it going,” Brands said.
Ohio State won matches at 149, 157 and 165, but Iowa responded with four straight victories from Michael Kemerer (174), Nelson Brands (184), Jacob Warner (197) and Cassioppi.
Iowa has won 18 consecutive duals and 23 straight against Big Ten foes.
The Hawkeyes are back on the road Friday against fourth-ranked Penn State. The dual starts at 8 p.m. and will be televised by Big Ten Network.