'Tough guys' lead to tough choices for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Tom Brands has options, and the Iowa wrestling coach likes it that way.

"We have more tough guys than we have lineup spots, and that’s always a great problem to have," Brands said Thursday, adding the second-ranked Hawkeyes’ lineup for Sunday’s 2 p.m. dual at 11th-ranked Iowa State remains a work in progress.

"We’ve got options, good options, and we’ll explore those options and figure it all out."

Brands is looking for the right mix of competitors to send onto the mat against a Cyclones team which threw a 19-18 scare at Iowa a year ago but was unable to prevent the Hawkeyes from winning their 15th straight and 30th dual in the last 31 meetings between the in-state rivals.

Iowa has myriad early-season possibilities in three weight classes.

The Hawkeyes list Austin DeSanto, Paul Glynn and Gavin Teasdale as potential starters at 133 pounds; have Max Murin and Carter Happel as options at 141; and at 184, Cash Wilcke and Nelson Brands are both listed on Iowa’s probable lineup for the dual.