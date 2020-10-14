Trump to award wrestling icon Dan Gable Medal of Freedom

Dan Gable was at his granddaughter’s cross country meet Tuesday afternoon when his phone rang.

Gable let the call go to voicemail.

When he checked it later, it turns out the White House was trying to reach him.

The White House officially connected with Gable around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, President Donald Trump called to officially inform the Waterloo native and Iowa wrestling icon that he was going to award him the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor the United States bestows.

“I’m excited,” Gable said. “It’s good for Waterloo. It’s good for the museum. It’s good for the state. It is motivation for me to keep doing what I’m doing for the sport I love, wrestling.”

Gable said he and President Trump spoke for 15 minutes in a phone conversation that included U.S. Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who, along with U.S. Representative Dave Loebsack of Iowa, was one of the key figures who sent a letter to the president in August requesting Gable receive the honor, saying he “defined greatness as an athlete and a coach.”

“He laughed a lot,” Gable said of the President during their phone call. “His son, Donald Trump Jr., was a wrestler and has a passion for wrestling.”