UFC becomes a Hawkeye wrestling sponsor

Tom Brands considers it to be “a perfect fit.’’

The men’s and women’s wrestling programs at the University of Iowa are now sponsored by UFC, a worldwide mixed martial arts organization.

The agreement between the Iowa athletics department, its multimedia rightsholder Hawkeye Sports Properties and UFC is the first college sports sponsorship for UFC.

“The partnership between Iowa wrestling and UFC is a perfect fit,’’ said Brands, the men’s wrestling coach at Iowa. “We both celebrate tough, physical athletes who compete at the highest level.’’

Brands considers it to be a natural given the similarities between wrestling and the professional level of mixed martial arts.

“There is a bridge between wrestlers and fighters across the two sports. With this agreement, it is even more significant,’’ Brands said.

Clarissa Chun, the coach of the Iowa women’s program which will begin competition during the 2023-24 academic year, said athletes in the two sports “have a shared bond of training at an elite level.’’

As part of the agreement, UFC will receive signage inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena and well as exposure during wrestling radio broadcasts and visibility on the Hawkeyes’ social media platforms.

In a statement announcing the agreement, UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein said Iowa’s tradition of excellence in men's wrestling and a desire to support the Hawkeyes' new women's program were factor in his organization making Iowa its first sponsorship at the collegiate level.

“Many of the best UFC athletes were skilled and experienced collegiate wrestlers,’’ Epstein said. “Wrestling provides an excellent foundation of athleticism, discipline, determination and respect that is needed to have a successful MMA career.’’

Both the Iowa wrestling program and UFC have passionate followings.

The Hawkeye wrestling program has led the nation in attendance annually since the 2006-07 season and has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena the past two years.

UFC produces more than 40 live events annually, broadcasting many to nearly 900 million TV households in more than 170 countries. It is owned by Endeavor, a Las Vegas-based entertainment, sports and content company.