UNI wrestler transfers to Iowa

A former Iowa state high school wrestling champion who spent the past three seasons in the wrestling room at Northern Iowa is transferring to Iowa.

Drew Bennett, who saw limited action at 141 pounds during his time with the Panthers, announced his decision on social media on Saturday.

“I am excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Iowa. Go Hawks,’’ Bennett wrote on Twitter, just over two months after he placed his name in the transfer portal.

A Fort Dodge native, Bennett went 2-5 at 141 for UNI during the 2020-21 season before true freshman Ethan Basile moved into the starting lineup at the position.

Bennett posted an overall record of 11-10 over the past two seasons for the Panthers after going 14-4 competing in open meets as he redshirted during the 2018-19 season.

Iowa was among the schools that initially attempted to recruit Bennett out of Fort Dodge High School, where he won the Iowa Class 3A state championship at 132 pounds in 2018 and was a three-time state medalist.

He compiled a 153-8 record at the high school level and selected UNI over the Hawkeyes, Iowa State, Oregon State, Princeton and Northwestern during the recruiting process.