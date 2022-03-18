Warner keeps Hawkeyes' streak alive

DETROIT — With a quick flurry to open the third period, Jacob Warner kept the streak alive Friday.

The Iowa 197-pounder reached title match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships with a 6-4 decision over second-seeded Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming, extending a streak of at least one Hawkeye taking part in a national championship match that has been ongoing since 1990.

Warner, seeded sixth, will face top-seeded Max Dean of Penn State in Saturday’s championship match.

Dean advanced with a 9-3 victory over 21st-seeded Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State, the lowest seed to reach Friday’s semifinals at Little Caesars Arena.

Warner, who finished seventh and fourth in his two previous NCAA appearances, reached the championship after breaking a 2-2 tie during the opening seconds of the final period.

The semifinal was scoreless after one period, but Warner used an escape 13 seconds into the second period to claim 1-0 lead.

Buchanan, who dropped a 6-3 match to Warner in consolation bracket at the NCAA meet a year ago, took a 2-1 lead with 10 seconds remaining in the second period on a takedown at the edge of the mat.

Another escape by Warner tied the match in the final seconds of the period.

Warner was able to get Buchanan on his back during the opening seconds of the third period, a four-point nearfall that proved to be the difference.

He will be the only Hawkeye competing in the finals after a late takedown by Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young denied Austin DeSanto a spot in the championship match at 133.

The pair had exchanged escapes before Bravo-Young was able to take DeSanto down with eight seconds remaining in the match to claim a 3-1 victory.

The loss was the third of the season to Bravo-Young for DeSanto, who dropped a 3-2 match to the top-seeded Penn State wrestler during the regular season and also fell 3-1 to Bravo-Young in the championship match at the Big Ten tourney two weeks ago.

DeSanto reached the NCAA semifinals for a second straight year with a 9-0 major decision over fourth-seeded Korbin Myers of Virginia Tech.

He followed a first-period takedown with four-point nearfall in the second and added an additional takedown in the third.

"Got it done, got the major, too," DeSanto said. "I wrestled hard and tough."

Warner advanced to the semifinals for the first time in his career with a 7-0 win over Eric Schultz of Nebraska, a win that included a two-minute ride by the Hawkeye in the second period.

"If you put hard rides on guys you can win a lot of matches," Warner said. "I knew I had to stay in there. I knew when he chose bottom that I had to put a tough ride on him."

DeSanto and Warner became the 23rd and 24th four-time all-Americans in Hawkeye history with their quarterfinal wins.

Four other Hawkeyes lost quarterfinal matches during Friday’s morning session.

Alex Marinelli at 165 and Tony Cassioppi at 285 gave up takedowns in sudden-victory periods to fall by identical 3-1 decisions.

Top-seeded Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell handed Max Murin a 6-3 loss at 149 and Michael Kemerer dropped a 5-3 decision at 174 to Hayden Hidlay of North Carolina State.

In the consolation bracket, Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman and Kaleb Young won the first of two matches before being eliminated from the tournament.

Eierman won his first match at 141 5-3 before exiting with a second-period injury default to Stevan Micic of Michigan and Young followed a major decision at 157 with a 5-3 loss to defending national champ David Carr of Iowa State.

Carr rebounded from an overtime loss on Thursday night to win four times Friday.

He joins Iowa’s Marinelli, Kemerer and Cassioppi, ISU’s Yonger Bastida and Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen in remaining alive in the consolation bracket.

