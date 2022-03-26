Warner named Hawkeye wrestling MVP

Jacob Warner, the runner-up at 197 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, received the Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrestler Award at the Iowa wrestling program's annual awards banquet Friday night.

The four-time all-American extended the Hawkeyes' streak of having at least one wrestler competing in a championship match to 32 straight national tournaments.

He finished the season with a 21-6 record and led Iowa with six major decisions among his 14 victories over ranked opponents.

Warner was one of five Hawkeyes to receive all-American recognition as the banquet, joining Austin DeSanto at 133, Alex Marinelli at 165 as four-time all-Americans, Tony Cassioppi at 285 as a three-time all-American and Michael Kemerer as Iowa's first-ever five-time all-American.

Kemerer, who shared the award for most pins with Cassioppi, Jaydin Eierman and Abe Assad, was presented the Mike J. McGivern Award as Iowa's most courageous wrestler and the J. Donald McPike Award for having the highest grade-point average on the team by a graduating senior.

A seventh-year senior, Kemerer won the 100th match of his career in the consolation semifinals of the NCAA tournament.

Freshman Drake Ayala received the John and Dorothy Sill Award as the Hawkeyes' most dedicated wrestler.

A midseason lineup replacement at 125, Ayala finished with a 17-8 record and became just the fourth true freshman during Tom Brands' 16 seasons as Iowa's coach to earn an automatic berth into the NCAA field.

Six wrestlers, Aaron Costello, Patrick Kennedy, Charles Matthews, Cullan Schriever, Vince Turk and Myles Wilson, received coaches appreciation awards.

