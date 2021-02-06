Well-seasoned Kemerer puts experience to work

The Murrysville, Pa., native has done that well throughout his career at Iowa.

He won Midlands championships at 157 pounds in 2016 and 2017, finished as a Big Ten runner-up in 2017 and 2020 and earned third- and fourth-place honors at the NCAA Championships as a redshirt freshman and sophomore in addition to being awarded all-American honors after last year’s NCAA finals were canceled.

Coming off of a knee injury that led to him taking a medical redshirt year in 2018-19, the only blemish on Kemerer’s 15-1 record during the 2019-20 season was an 8-5 loss to Penn State’s Mark Hall in the finals of the Big Ten Championships.

For Hall, the loss avenged an 11-6 decision Kemerer won against the top-ranked Nittany Lion last season.

"Kemerer is a guy who learns and adapts. His social life, his academics, his interaction with his teammates, being a whiz-bang on the mat, I'm not sure what more I can say about the guy," Brands said. "I would have liked to have seen what he was not able to finish last year."

Instead, Kemerer now focuses on the here and now, looking to build on a 2-0 start to the season as top-ranked Iowa (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten) prepares to wrestle 18th-ranked Purdue at 10:30 a.m. and 11th-ranked Ohio State at 1 p.m. in a double dual on Sunday at West Lafayette, Ind.