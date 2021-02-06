Well-seasoned Kemerer puts experience to work

Michael Kemerer catches a little grief from teammates about being "the old guy in the room," but the Iowa senior has put his wrestling experience to work.
The nation’s top-ranked 174-pounder celebrated his 24th birthday on Dec. 12, and has been in the Hawkeye wrestling room since redshirting as a true freshman during the 2015-16 season.
That six years of seasoning in a competitive environment has allowed Kemerer to develop an ability to play to his own unique strengths.
"He loves the mat. So, he’s in good positions that favor him and he’s in good positions that maybe look like they don’t favor him," Iowa coach Tom Brands said.
"But, he’s a hustler and he knows how to stay in there. He’s got a really good feel for that. He’s got some funky things with his body, body parts that are funky explosive, so what he brings to the mat is unpredictable."
That plays to Kemerer’s strengths, allowing him to build a 77-7 career record for the Hawkeyes.
The three-time all-American believes that having great mat awareness, a byproduct of the experience he has gained over time, typically plays into his hands.
"It’s just a lot of time spent in the wrestling room in those positions since I was a little kid," Kemerer said. "I’ve been in these positions so many times now that it has become second nature. It’s muscle memory. I’m doing what was trained to do, what I was born to do."
The Murrysville, Pa., native has done that well throughout his career at Iowa.
He won Midlands championships at 157 pounds in 2016 and 2017, finished as a Big Ten runner-up in 2017 and 2020 and earned third- and fourth-place honors at the NCAA Championships as a redshirt freshman and sophomore in addition to being awarded all-American honors after last year’s NCAA finals were canceled.
Coming off of a knee injury that led to him taking a medical redshirt year in 2018-19, the only blemish on Kemerer’s 15-1 record during the 2019-20 season was an 8-5 loss to Penn State’s Mark Hall in the finals of the Big Ten Championships.
For Hall, the loss avenged an 11-6 decision Kemerer won against the top-ranked Nittany Lion last season.
"Kemerer is a guy who learns and adapts. His social life, his academics, his interaction with his teammates, being a whiz-bang on the mat, I'm not sure what more I can say about the guy," Brands said. "I would have liked to have seen what he was not able to finish last year."
Instead, Kemerer now focuses on the here and now, looking to build on a 2-0 start to the season as top-ranked Iowa (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten) prepares to wrestle 18th-ranked Purdue at 10:30 a.m. and 11th-ranked Ohio State at 1 p.m. in a double dual on Sunday at West Lafayette, Ind.
Kemerer will likely face his first top-10 opponent of the season in the Buckeyes’ third-ranked Kaleb Romero, but he maintains his focus entering the Hawkeyes’ first double dual of the season remains centered on Boilermakers freshman Emil Soehnien.
"First things first. We can’t overlook anybody, especially in the Big Ten," Kemerer said. "Romero, we’ve wrestled before and he’s a tough opponent. But, I’ll keep the focus the same, on me and doing what I want to do."