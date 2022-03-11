 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will Esmoil is peaking at the right time of the year.

Esmoil, a Coe College sophomore from West Liberty, won a pair of matches Friday at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships to move into Saturday’s semifinals and guarantee himself All-America honors.

Esmoil, unseeded at 165 pounds, beat a pair of seeded wrestlers to accomplish the feat.

He recorded one of the biggest upsets of the first round when he beat second-seeded Dominick Reyes of Johns Hopkins 6-3. His stay on the mat in the quarterfinals was quicker. He pinned seventh-seeded Chase Schmidt of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2 minutes, 8 seconds.

That win put him in Saturday morning’s semifinals, where he will face third-seeded Kyle Hatch of Wabash, a three-time All-American.

Former two-time state champion Tyler Fleetwood of Fulton was not as fortunate.

The eighth seed at 133 pounds, Fleetwood was winning his opening match 4-0 when Gettysburg’s Luke Kowalski put Fleetwood on his back and pinned him in 4 minutes, 26 seconds.

Fleetwood, wrestling for Wisconsin-Eau Claire, bounced back to beat Luis Hernandez of Ithaca 6-2 in the wrestlebacks but was ousted from the tournament when he lost 11-6 to Josh Wilson of Greensboro.

Both Kowalski and Wilson advanced to the final eight.

Will Esmoil

Esmoil
