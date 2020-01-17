With lineup solved, Hawkeyes chase lofty goals

The Cornhuskers arrive with a 5-1 dual record, the lone blemish a 25-18 loss at Wisconsin last weekend.

"Nebraska has a team they like a lot, and the result this past weekend with Wisconsin has me believing they will try to right the ship against us," Brands said. "They didn’t perform the way they want in Madison. We’ve got to be ready to perform."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Nebraska lineup has nine top-15 wrestlers, including fifth-ranked Isaiah White at 165 and Taylor Venz at 184.

One of the key early matches figures to be at 141, where the Cornhuskers’ Chad Red is ranked seventh and will face the Hawkeyes’ fifth-ranked Murin.

Red ended Murin’s season in the 2019 NCAA Championships, denying the Hawkeye sophomore a spot on the podium by winning a 4-1 decision in the round of 12.

"He’s a good competitor, but he’s coming into our place for this match and I’m excited for the chance," Murin said. "It should be a good match. He’s got my attention."

Assad, whose plans to redshirt this season changed after a runner-up finish while wrestling unattached at the Midlands Championships, will make his Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut against Venz, a junior with an 11-4 record.