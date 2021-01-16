With rally, Hawkeyes' Eierman shows his skill

IOWA CITY – Jaydin Eierman might have scripted a different storyline, but his debut with the Iowa wrestling team Friday night demonstrated what the Hawkeyes’ new 141 pounder is all about.

Overcoming an early takedown by Nebraska’s Chad Red Jr., Eierman battled his way to an 8-4 decision in a match-up between wrestlers who have multiple all-American honors on their resumes.

It was the type of match that allowed Eiermann, a three-time all-American for Missouri before transferring to Iowa, to deal with some adversity, regroup and then show why he fits in with the collection of talent which helped the Hawkeyes handle the Cornhuskers, 31-6.

“It was amazing to finally get out there and do what I came here to do,’’ Eiermann said following his first collegiate competition in more than a year.

“I think I could have been more dominant in my match. There were some things here and there I could have capitalized on. It’s just going to get better from here.’’

Iowa coach Tom Brands saw that in Eierman and in the rest of the Hawkeyes, who collected bonus points in half of the eight wins that included victories over six ranked opponents.