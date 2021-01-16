With rally, Hawkeyes' Eierman shows his skill

IOWA CITY – Jaydin Eierman might have scripted a different storyline, but his debut with the Iowa wrestling team Friday night demonstrated what the Hawkeyes’ new 141 pounder is all about.
Overcoming an early takedown by Nebraska’s Chad Red Jr., Eierman battled his way to an 8-4 decision in a match-up between wrestlers who have multiple all-American honors on their resumes.
It was the type of match that allowed Eiermann, a three-time all-American for Missouri before transferring to Iowa, to deal with some adversity, regroup and then show why he fits in with the collection of talent which helped the Hawkeyes handle the Cornhuskers, 31-6.
“It was amazing to finally get out there and do what I came here to do,’’ Eiermann said following his first collegiate competition in more than a year.
“I think I could have been more dominant in my match. There were some things here and there I could have capitalized on. It’s just going to get better from here.’’
Iowa coach Tom Brands saw that in Eierman and in the rest of the Hawkeyes, who collected bonus points in half of the eight wins that included victories over six ranked opponents.
Brands, who felt Eierman seemed a little slow at the start of his match, liked the way persevered, battling through the takedown he allowed 22 seconds into his match.
“He’s a fan favorite and no fans have ever seen him in the arena yet,’’ Brands said. “This year, it’s going to be awesome for Jaydin.’’
Eierman said he was “a little too flat footed’’ in surrendering the early takedown.
He managed an escape and trailed 2-1 after one period, using a quick escape to tie the match early in the second.
He then moved ahead of Red, a two-time all-American for the Cornhuskers, with a takedown and a pair of back points to build a 6-3 lead he took into the final period before scoring one last takedown.
The nearfall came on a cradle sequence that Eierman said he has been working to strengthen with Brands and assistant coach Terry Brands.
“It’s just a feel thing. If I feel it, I’ll go for it. But, me, Tom and Terry have been working on just getting my legs back,’’ Eierman said. “It’s the fundamentals that will help me boost those positions. When I locked up, I should not have rushed it that much.’’
Eierman felt he missed an opportunity there.
“I got a little too excited. I feel like I should have ended the match there, but I’ll have another opportunity at Big Tens,’’ he said.
Eierman’s work came in front of a crowd of 246, a gathering limited to immediate family members of participants because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t exactly the scene Eierman envisioned when he transferred to Iowa, but on the mat even walking off knowing he still has work to accomplish, things felt good.
“The wrestling, there is nothing different,’’ Eierman said. “It’s an honor and a true blessing to be here and to be able to compete with this virus going around. I’m just happy to go out there and compete.’’