Real Woods made a real impact during his first season in an Iowa wrestling singlet.

The only Hawkeye to reach the finals of the NCAA Championships — extending a string of 33 straight years Iowa has had at least one wrestler compete in the finals — Woods has been named as the Mike Howard Most Valuable Wrestler for the 2022-23 season.

The graduate transfer from Stanford earned all-American honors for the third time in his career with a runner-up effort at 141 pounds at the NCAA Championships earlier this month.

Woods finished the season with a 20-1 record, including 12 bonus-point victories.

He was one of six Hawkeyes to receive All-American Awards at the Hawkeyes’ awards banquet Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Spencer Lee and Jacob Warner received that award for the fifth time in their careers, Tony Cassioppi won it for the fourth time, Max Murin the second time and Nelson Brands for the first time.

Murin received two other awards at the banquet, sharing the Michael J. McGivern Award as the most courageous wrestler with Warner, and the Dorothy Sill Award as the most dedicated wrestler.

Warner received the Donald McPike Sr. Award for having the top grade-point average among Iowa seniors.

Cassioppi was recognized for having the most pins. The 285-pound senior, who tied for the team lead with 25 wins, finished the season with 11 falls, the most since Thomas Gilman recorded that many in 2017.

Iowa also recognized Brands as the most improved wrestler on the team and presented coaches appreciation awards to Lee, Cassioppi and freshman Drake Rhodes.