Wrestling 'a natural addition' for St. Ambrose

It took less than 30 minutes Tuesday morning for St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes to realize the addition of men’s wrestling to the Fighting Bees’ athletics offerings had hit home.
“In that short timeframe, we’ve already had a couple of calls from students on campus who are interested in becoming part of the program,’’ Holmes said. “Wrestling is a great addition that makes a lot of sense for St. Ambrose.’’
The university announced Tuesday two additions to what has grown to become a list of 31 varsity options St. Ambrose offers student-athletes.
Beginning in the 2021-22 academic year, St. Ambrose will add programs in men’s wrestling and co-ed competitive winter guard.
Holmes said strength and depth of high school talent within Iowa and Illinois high school programs makes wrestling a natural addition to the school’s lineup of athletics programs.
“Iowa has been a major player in wrestling for so many years and the numbers of participants in the sport in Illinois high schools ranks second in the country,’’ Holmes said. “This is very fertile recruiting ground, traditional recruiting areas for St. Ambrose, and the sport is a natural addition for us.’’
Men’s wrestling is a sanctioned NAIA championship sport and St. Ambrose will be the fifth school in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference to offer wrestling.
Additional Iowa-based collegiate programs are also expected to be part of the Bees’ competitive schedule in a sport where Grand View has won nine NAIA national titles in the last 12 years. Graceland, William Penn and Northwestern also were among teams receiving votes in the final NAIA poll of the 2019-20 season.
While the CCAC does not currently sanction wrestling, St. Ambrose is pursuing an affiliate membership in the sport in the Heart of America Athletic Conference which includes schools in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.
St. Ambrose plans to host home meets at Lee Lohman Arena and is working with Gary Thrapp at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport to create a dedicated practice space for the Fighting Bees.
“We’re going to have a great place for our wrestlers to train. It will be a space of their own and will complement the other facilities that all of our student-athletes have on campus,’’ Holmes said, referencing the practice area located at the facility on the former Marycrest College campus.
Initially, St. Ambrose expects to field a wrestling team of around 20 student-athletes during its inaugural season. Holmes said the plan is to grow the roster to 35 to 40 participants within three years.
The search for a head coach is underway and Holmes hopes to have the position filled in a short timeframe.
“We’re looking for someone who will give our program dynamic leadership,’’ Holmes said. “They will be counted on to come in, recruit students to our campus, put together a good, competitive schedule and build a good, solid program.’’
The co-ed winter guard program will be unique to the region but will be part of the growing athletics band program operated by the St. Ambrose athletics department.
Sanctioned by Winter Guard International, the program combines color guard, winds and percussion participants who compete in five-to-six meets regionally during a season which runs from February through April.
Athletics bands director Megan Cooney will oversee the program which will hire separate directors for the color guard and percussion units.
The winter guard program is also unique in that current high school students are eligible to participate along with college students.
“It will provide an opportunity to bring high school students onto our campus and get those young people involved with St. Ambrose and our band program,’’ Holmes said. “It’s a niche market that we’re anxious to be part of.’’
In a statement, St. Ambrose president Sister Joan Lescinski said the additional programs will provide prospective students with additional reasons to consider St. Ambrose.
“Currently, varsity student-athletes comprise more than half of our undergraduate student population and the most rewarding aspect of our growth in the number of athletic participants has been the consistent success these student-athletes enjoy in the classroom,’’ Lescinski said.
