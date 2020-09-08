Wrestling 'a natural addition' for St. Ambrose

Additional Iowa-based collegiate programs are also expected to be part of the Bees’ competitive schedule in a sport where Grand View has won nine NAIA national titles in the last 12 years. Graceland, William Penn and Northwestern also were among teams receiving votes in the final NAIA poll of the 2019-20 season.

While the CCAC does not currently sanction wrestling, St. Ambrose is pursuing an affiliate membership in the sport in the Heart of America Athletic Conference which includes schools in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

St. Ambrose plans to host home meets at Lee Lohman Arena and is working with Gary Thrapp at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport to create a dedicated practice space for the Fighting Bees.

“We’re going to have a great place for our wrestlers to train. It will be a space of their own and will complement the other facilities that all of our student-athletes have on campus,’’ Holmes said, referencing the practice area located at the facility on the former Marycrest College campus.

Initially, St. Ambrose expects to field a wrestling team of around 20 student-athletes during its inaugural season. Holmes said the plan is to grow the roster to 35 to 40 participants within three years.