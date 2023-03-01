From friendly horseplay in their grandparents’ basement growing up to stepping onto a national stage this weekend, wrestling remains a Terronez family tradition.

Cousins Daniel Terronez and Jayden Terronez will represent St. Ambrose at the NAIA Championships beginning Friday, when Daniel’s brother, Jon, will be in his corner as a Fighting Bees assistant coach and Jayden’s brother, St. Ambrose freshman Parker Terronez, will be part of the Bees’ traveling party.

“Wrestling, it’s a part of who we are,’’ Jayden said. “To be able to go there and compete with Daniel, that’s pretty special.’’

It was also somewhat unexpected.

After completing his wrestling career at Moline High School, where Jayden was a teammate for one season, Daniel went on to compete for four years at Augustana College.

He thought his wrestling career was over when he lost in the blood round at the NCAA Division III Championships in 2021, falling just shy of earning a spot on the awards stand.

“Losing in the round to become an all-American, that was a tough away for it to end that time,’’ Daniel said.

Daniel didn’t stray far from the sport, assisting with the Augustana program a year before getting the itch to return to competition and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to all student-athletes at the college level in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“I got talked into one last year. Initially, I wasn’t sure about it after being out of it for a year but told me to suck it up and get back out here,’’ Daniel said. “And really, the chance to wrestle again and be out there with my nephews here at Ambrose, I couldn’t pass it up.’’

Parker said the three had been part of the same wrestling clubs growing up and the chance to compete together one last time has been a great experience.

“We’re all about the same weight, so we train together and it’s been a lot of fun,’’ Parker said.

Daniel found it to be a little work, too.

“After a year off, it took some time to get back into competitive shape but it’s worked,’’ he said.

Daniel wrestles at 149 pounds, while Parker has competed at 149 and 157 and Jayden, who will be competing for the Fighting Bees at the NAIA Nationals for the second time, qualified at 165.

“It’s been like old times,’’ said Jon, who coached all three at the club level before working with them all in the Fighting Bees wrestling room at the St. Vincent Sports Complex. “Daniel is close enough in age that he’s been always been like a brother to Jayden and Parker. It’s been pretty great having all three of them around this season.’’

St. Ambrose coach Bo Bettinson said the unique situation isn’t really any different than the family atmosphere he wants to have within the two-year-old St. Ambrose program.

“The only thing is, in this case they are family,’’ Bettinson said. “They’ve welcomed all of the other guys in the room as well and it’s created a family feel within our team that is helping us all move forward as one big team.’’

Jayden Terronez qualified for the NAIA Championships for a second straight year with a runner-up finish at 165 at the Heart of America Conference Championships last month at William Penn.

He’ll take a 24-15 record into his opening-round match Friday against Bridger Hall of Providence.

Daniel Terronez earned his spot in field of competitors at Hartman Arena in Wichita, Kan., with a third-place finish at the conference meet.

He has a 22-12 record heading into his opener against Cole Luailen of Reinhardt.

Family members will be the stands cheering both on.

“They’ve all been going to tournaments for years and this one, it’s going to be special,’’ Jon said. “It will be a family reunion and they’ll give our guys a lot of support.’’

A challenge-filled schedule has prepared both Fighting Bees for the competition they expect to face in their 28-wrestler brackets.

Jayden expects to benefit from the experience he gained competing in the national tournament a year ago.

“I left there last year heartbroken, but I learned from it. I’ve trained hard and having my brother here and Dan, who is like a brother, here and pushing each other I think we’re ready to achieve our goals,’’ Jayden said.

Daniel welcomes one last chance to work his way onto the awards stand.

“I’m excited about it. I don’t really feel any pressure,’’ he said. “This is a bonus year. I’m going to give it my all and see where it leads.’’

And at the end of the day, he knows he will always have family.

“Going back to when we were wrestling around in the basement at grandmas, all of kids knocking things over while we were having fun, that’s never changed. It’s family,’’ Daniel said. “I’m hoping the whole family has a great weekend.’’