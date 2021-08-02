Wrestling outing a family affair for Hawkeyes

LONG GROVE – By their own admission, Sammy Brooks and Brandon Sorensen have a few shortcomings in their golf games.
The former Hawkeye all-Americans make up for that with loyalty to a teammate and to the legacy of a wrestling program they added to during their collegiate careers.
Brooks and Sorensen participated Monday in the 23rd Hawkeye Wrestling Golf Outing, the first fundraising event to be dedicated solely to raising dollars to benefit the Iowa wrestling program.
The outing originally carried the name of Ron Bowman, a long-time Hawkeye supporter and the grandfather of Mitch Bowman, who was an Iowa teammate of Brooks and Sorensen.
“Mitch was a great teammate. He’s family to us,’’ Brooks said. “We’re always happy to help out at something that his family was involved in and something that means as much as this outing does to our program.’’
As has been the case throughout its existence, funds raised at Monday’s outing at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course will help support needs within the Hawkeye program.
For example, dollars raised at the Quad-Cities event have been used to cover the cost of new mats in the Iowa wrestling room in the past years.
“The Iowa program is as good as it because of the support it gets from people here, from people across the state and across the country,’’ Sorensen said. “We don’t take that for granted.’’
Those ties remain strong even once wrestlers complete their eligibility.
Brooks, a two-time all-American who completed his collegiate career in 2017, and Sorensen, a four-time all-American who wrestled his last match for the Hawkeyes in 2018, continue to live in the Iowa City area and help the Hawkeye Wrestling Club and the Iowa program in any way they can.
“If somebody with the club needs someone to train with on the mat, I’ll do that,’’ said Brooks, who retired from the sport as a competitor following this year’s Olympic Trials.
Sorensen, who like Brooks previously wrestled for the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, echoed that sentiment.
It’s a way they remain connected with a program which won its first NCAA team championship since 2010 earlier this year.
“While our teams didn’t get that job done, we did lay the foundation which led to the success that followed this year,’’ Sorensen said. “It was great to watch those guys accomplish what they got done earlier this year. Real proud of them.’’
Brooks and Sorensen expect to feel the same about a new $20 million standalone wrestling facility Iowa is preparing to construct adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
They say the facility is needed to keep the Hawkeye program moving forward.
“It’s an arms race out there for facilities in wrestling right now,’’ Brooks said. “Young wrestlers, they’re looking for things new, things bigger and better and the administration at Iowa understands that.’’
Sorensen said the planned facilities should benefit the Hawkeyes’ future recruiting efforts.
“Iowa is the gold standard in wrestling and the championship, the facilities, that only keeps it that way,’’ Sorensen said.