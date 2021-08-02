Wrestling outing a family affair for Hawkeyes

LONG GROVE – By their own admission, Sammy Brooks and Brandon Sorensen have a few shortcomings in their golf games.

The former Hawkeye all-Americans make up for that with loyalty to a teammate and to the legacy of a wrestling program they added to during their collegiate careers.

Brooks and Sorensen participated Monday in the 23rd Hawkeye Wrestling Golf Outing, the first fundraising event to be dedicated solely to raising dollars to benefit the Iowa wrestling program.

The outing originally carried the name of Ron Bowman, a long-time Hawkeye supporter and the grandfather of Mitch Bowman, who was an Iowa teammate of Brooks and Sorensen.

“Mitch was a great teammate. He’s family to us,’’ Brooks said. “We’re always happy to help out at something that his family was involved in and something that means as much as this outing does to our program.’’

As has been the case throughout its existence, funds raised at Monday’s outing at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course will help support needs within the Hawkeye program.

For example, dollars raised at the Quad-Cities event have been used to cover the cost of new mats in the Iowa wrestling room in the past years.