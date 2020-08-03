Yagla builds ties between current, former Hawkeyes

“Carver-Hawkeye is where Iowa wrestling happens. It’s where it needs to be,’’ Yagla said. “There was talk of building something on the west campus, but that wouldn’t have been the right fit.’’

Fundraising for the project, which will be built without use of any tax dollars, is progressing and has neared $11 million of the needed total of around $18-20 million.

“I’m a Hawkeye through and through and when Tom asked me to help, I jumped at the chance,’’ Yagla said. “This is something that will benefit the future of a program I want to see remain strong.’’

Yagla said events like Monday’s outing, which was first organized 22 years ago by longtime Iowa wrestling supporter Ron Bowman as the first fundraising event dedicated to the Hawkeye program, remain important.

“He took something that was important to him and found a way to help out,’’ Yagla said. “That’s what our group is looking for, ways to continue to help keep the Hawkeye program as strong as it has been.’’

Yagla shared a few stories from his competitive days with Monday’s crowd and also showed off a Congressional Gold Medal medal he and other members of the United States team received, even though a boycott prevented the U.S. team from competing in the 1980 Games in Moscow.

