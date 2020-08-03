Yagla builds ties between current, former Hawkeyes

PARK VIEW, Iowa — When Chuck Yagla took on a building project earlier this summer, it wasn’t all about bricks and mortar.
The two-time NCAA wrestling champion and 1980 Olympian agreed to chair an alumni advisory committee of former Hawkeye wrestlers to not only help lead the Carver Circle facility campaign, but to help build a bridge between the program’s past, present and future.
“To a degree, that’s been missing,’’ Yagla said Monday before speaking to participants in the 22nd annual Hawkeye Wrestling Golf Outing at Glynns Creek Golf Course. “Iowa wrestling has produced great people, great leaders for years and part of our task is to strengthen the connection.’’
Yagla said current Iowa coach Tom Brands made that clear when he approached Yagla about chairing the new 12-member advisory group.
He said Brands wants to find ways to involve today’s Hawkeyes with those who competed on Iowa teams coached by David McCuskey in the 1950s and Gary Kurdelmeier in the 1970s to those coached more recently by Dan Gable, Jim Zalesky and Brands.
“I think Tom senses the value in that now more than maybe he did as a young coach. I think that’s natural,’’ Yagla said. “He’s a product of the Iowa program, we all are, and we all want to continue to see the program compete at the highest level.’’
Yagla sees opportunities for former Hawkeyes to network with the current generation of wrestlers.
He said the Hawkeye program has between 400 and 500 living alumni, many of whom have gone on to have great success personally and professionally following their intercollegiate careers.
“You have old guys like me who remember training in the Iowa Field House and younger guys who prepared at Carver-Hawkeye and that work prepared us well for life,’’ Yagla said.
“The (wrestling) room now has some great young people in it. Spencer Lee, Michael Kemerer, Alex Marinelli, the more I talk with them the more impressed I am. They are guys who would make every old Iowa wrestler proud, and they’re carrying the tradition into the future.’’
Yagla said that future needs to include an upgraded facility.
His group will encourage involvement by alumni and others in the Carver Circle project, which will create a new 37,000-square foot, two-level wrestling practice and operations facility to be located just south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The facility will also include space dedicated to celebrating the tradition of the Iowa program and will be attached to Carver-Hawkeye Arena by a tunnel.
Yagla said the location is perfect.
“Carver-Hawkeye is where Iowa wrestling happens. It’s where it needs to be,’’ Yagla said. “There was talk of building something on the west campus, but that wouldn’t have been the right fit.’’
Fundraising for the project, which will be built without use of any tax dollars, is progressing and has neared $11 million of the needed total of around $18-20 million.
“I’m a Hawkeye through and through and when Tom asked me to help, I jumped at the chance,’’ Yagla said. “This is something that will benefit the future of a program I want to see remain strong.’’
Yagla said events like Monday’s outing, which was first organized 22 years ago by longtime Iowa wrestling supporter Ron Bowman as the first fundraising event dedicated to the Hawkeye program, remain important.
“He took something that was important to him and found a way to help out,’’ Yagla said. “That’s what our group is looking for, ways to continue to help keep the Hawkeye program as strong as it has been.’’
Yagla shared a few stories from his competitive days with Monday’s crowd and also showed off a Congressional Gold Medal medal he and other members of the United States team received, even though a boycott prevented the U.S. team from competing in the 1980 Games in Moscow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!