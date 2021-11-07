Yanek still running after array of challenges

“When I went back to San Francisco after COVID, I probably was in the best place I had been in for a long time as far as running goes,’’ she said.

She ran an 18-mile event in December 2020 and averaged an exceptional 5 minutes, 45 seconds per mile.

And she finally got to compete in a few track events at San Francisco last spring, qualifying for the NCAA West preliminaries in the 10,000 meters.

“There wasn’t a lot of races at San Francisco but the ones I competed in, it was really special,’’ she said.

Yanek graduated Cum Laude from USF, then enrolled in Vanderbilt’s human development counseling program this fall. Because the pandemic year didn’t count as a year of eligibility, she has been able to compete for the Commodores in her sixth year in college.

She has been one of the team’s top runners all fall, finishing first in the Blazer Classic at Alabama-Birmingham in October and second in Vanderbilt’s own Commodore Classic in September.

Running has become more than just a way to satisfy her competitive urges. It’s therapy.