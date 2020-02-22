Young Bees finish strong in CCAC Championships

In coming from behind to win one last Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor track championship, St. Ambrose’s Josh Pestka demonstrated to some of his younger teammates Saturday that nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it.

Pestka, a senior from North Scott, came from behind in the final 20 yards to win the 800-meter run by 23-hundredths of a second and provide a blueprint for the Fighting Bees’ 1,600 relay in the final race of the two-day CCAC Championships held at the St. Ambrose Wellness & Recreation Center.

The relay's first three legs, consisting of freshmen Will Reemtsma and Ethan Clarke and sophomore Jackson Stoos, positioned freshman Andrew Olenek to rally from third to first as he anchored a group that finished in 3:25.75, edging Olivet Nazarene by 18-hundredths of a second to earn the win.

"It’s great to see those guys do what they did," Pestka said. "They ran a great race, and this should open their eyes to what they can accomplish."

St. Ambrose coach Dan Tomlin didn’t discount Pestka’s race as a factor in how the Fighting Bees fought to the finish and earned a runner-up team effort behind Olivet Nazarene, which claimed its third straight CCAC men’s title.