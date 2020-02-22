Young Bees finish strong in CCAC Championships

In coming from behind to win one last Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor track championship, St. Ambrose’s Josh Pestka demonstrated to some of his younger teammates Saturday that nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it.
Pestka, a senior from North Scott, came from behind in the final 20 yards to win the 800-meter run by 23-hundredths of a second and provide a blueprint for the Fighting Bees’ 1,600 relay in the final race of the two-day CCAC Championships held at the St. Ambrose Wellness & Recreation Center.
The relay's first three legs, consisting of freshmen Will Reemtsma and Ethan Clarke and sophomore Jackson Stoos, positioned freshman Andrew Olenek to rally from third to first as he anchored a group that finished in 3:25.75, edging Olivet Nazarene by 18-hundredths of a second to earn the win.
"It’s great to see those guys do what they did," Pestka said. "They ran a great race, and this should open their eyes to what they can accomplish."
St. Ambrose coach Dan Tomlin didn’t discount Pestka’s race as a factor in how the Fighting Bees fought to the finish and earned a runner-up team effort behind Olivet Nazarene, which claimed its third straight CCAC men’s title.
"There’s motivation there, seeing how it’s done from a senior," Tomlin said. "That’s three local guys in Reemtsma from Central to Clarke from Bettendorf to Stoos from PV starting things off. We’ve got a great group of young athletes who love to compete, and it showed in that relay."
The wins on Saturday followed victories on Friday by sophomore Justin Griser in the high jump and junior Alec McElyea in the long jump. St. Ambrose also picked up a runner-up effort in the 200 and a third-place finish in the 60 from Olenek on Saturday.
St. Ambrose experienced success in the women’s team race as well, finishing third behind St. Francis (Ill.), which edged defending champion Olivet Nazarene by seven points for the team title.
The Fighting Bees’ Abby Camp was named the co-field events performer of the meet after winning the triple jump with an effort of 36 feet, 5 inches.
“I was able to get a solid jump,’’ Camp said. “There is such good competition here and it felt good be part of a good team effort.’’
Lani Hillard, a St. Ambrose junior from Louisa-Muscatine, was the second-leading individual scorer in the women’s field.
On Saturday, she finished second in the 60, fourth in the 200, fifth in the 400 and ran a leg on a third-place 1,600 relay in addition taking seventh in the triple jump. Her work included personal-best times in the 60 and 200.
"It was a busy day, a little taxing, but I like going out and helping the team any way I can," Hillard said. "I didn’t have my best jumps this weekend, but to do well on the track and see the team do well, that’s what it’s about."
St. Ambrose also picked up second-place finishes Saturday from Megan Jansett in the 600 and Maddy Youngers in the pentathlon.
"Conference is all about the team, and our teams came ready to perform," Tomlin said.