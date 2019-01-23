If a measure of a good team is to play a sub-standard level for the entire contest and still walk off with a victory, the Augustana men's basketball team had reason to smile Wednesday night.
Struggling offensively against Elmhurst's aggressive zone defense, not able to get nearly as many stops as the Vikings are accustomed to and having to play from behind all night left the nationally second-ranked club in a precarious situation at Carver Center.
But like good teams, the Vikings found a way to will out a 78-73 victory with key plays in crunch time and four Nolan Ebel free throws with :00.8 left to close out his 28-point night after two technicals were called on Elmhurst coach John Baines.
“That's what great teams do and that's what makes for great seasons,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his club moved to 18-1, 10-0 in CCIW play. “You find some ways to win when you're not at your best. That's what we did tonight. Great credit to our guys; it's easy when shots are going in, but we didn't shoot very well, we're off-balance missing a key player (starter Brett Benning) and yet we hung in there and kept battling and made winning plays.”
The biggest of those came on Elmhurst's final possession and had the Bluejays (9-9, 4-5 CCIW) thinking they had a good reason to be upset over the final play of regulation. Especially after leading by double-digits in both halves of the game and up 37-30 at halftime.
Augie had taken a 74-73 lead when Chrishawn Orange calmly swished two free throws with :05.0 left in regulation. Following a timeout, the Viking defense was apparent when Orange and Ebel double-teamed Elmhurst's Jake Rhode, who scored a game-high 33 points. The ensuing inbounds pass instead went to Derek Dotlich and the left-hander dribbled up the left side of the court in front of the scorer's table. Eyeing the basket all the way, Dotlich encountered Augie's Pierson Wofford in the lane.
“I knew we were going to keep the ball out of Rhode's hands and that (Dotlich) was left-handed and he was going to take the lane because there wasn't enough time to kick it out,” said Wofford, who finished with 10 points, six assists and two rebounds. “I stepped in there, put my hands up and prayed for the best.”
And that prayer was answered, preserving what was a 74-73 lead at the time.
To a man, the Vikings said this was a game they “grinded out.” And they needed to. Without Benning and against Elmhurts's zone, the Vikings struggled to find any offensive flow. After hitting seemingly everything in a blowout victory over Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday, Augie hit just 24 of 59 field goal attempts (40.7 percent) and 9 of 27 3s (33.3 percent). Helping was a 21-16 advantage at the line, the Vikings attepting 29 to EC's 19.
A big factor was the Vikings getting contributions from everyone who saw the floor. Austin Elledge socred seven points and grabbed three rebounds and guard Jake Jelen grabbed five rebounds and made some hustle plays at critical times. Roman Youngblut had four points and two rebounds in eight key minutes and Carson Frakes added a big 3-pointer seeing his first significant varsity action in a while.
“We have a team full of grinders and a team full of winners,” said Wofford. “... Everybody's invested the time and the effort and is ready when called upon.”
Every contribution was needed, especially late with the game in the balance and time winding down.
Augie trailed 61-53 with with 7:24 left in regulation. The Vikings battle back to take a 63-61 lead with 5:24 remaining.
Elmhurst took a 66-63 lead and held that until Ebel finished a horrible possession with a desperation 3-point from the top of the key with :54.2 left in regulation. EC' Nick Perry and Orange (13 points, six assists) answered before Rhode, an 88-percent free-throw shooter, split tosses with :15.9 renianing.
Orange answered with his two freebies at the :05.0 mark, setting the stage for the crazy finish.