WILDCATS AT A GLANCE

COACH: Tyler Kibbee, first season

LAST YEAR: 0-9, 0-5 Class 1A district 5

FAST FACT: Of the 33 catches Columbus had as a team last season, only two were made by players who have graduated.

KEY RETURNERS: Will Schwab, RB/LB, jr.; Mason Hodges, FB/LB, jr.; Tucker Bright, WR/DB, jr.; Jorge Miranda, OL/DL, sr.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Bryan Miranda, OL/DL, so.; Bawi UK, QB/DB, so.

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 -- Cardinal (L, 38-0)

Aug. 30 -- Highland

Sept. 6 -- at GMG, Garwin

Sept. 13 -- at Louisa-Muscatine

Sept. 20 -- North Cedar

Sept. 27 -- Van Buren

Oct. 4 -- at Mediapolis

Oct. 11 -- at Sigourney/Keota

Oct. 18 -- Wilton

Oct. 25 -- at Wapello