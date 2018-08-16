The start of the high school football season is just a week away, and players and coaches are totally focused on preparing for the coming season.
They’re getting into shape, competing for playing time, developing game plans.
In the midst of all that preparation, the Moline football program received a dose of perspective this week.
One of its players died.
Freshman Christopher Bunch succumbed to an ailment called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis), which in the course of a week evolved from a seemingly ordinary headache into something much worse.
It left a program full of players, many of whom barely had a chance to get to know Bunch, stunned and grasping to make sense of it all.
"We talked about it at practice (Tuesday)," Moline varsity coach Mike Morrissey said. "It puts things into perspective obviously as adults, but it also puts things into perspective for the kids.
"It’s like ‘OK, there’s a young man who’s a freshman who doesn’t even get the opportunity to do the things that you guys are doing.’ You kind of hit on those things, like, ‘Try to take advantage of the opportunities that you have, in athletics, in your social life, at home, whatever it may be. Don’t let those opportunities go to waste because you just don’t know when they’re going to be taken away from you.’"
Chris Bunch, 14, had waited a long time to get to play football for Moline. An older brother had attended the high school, and a cousin is on the Maroons’ varsity squad. A 2013 photo on Bunch’s Facebook page shows him with some of his buddies in the Jr. Maroons program.
This is something he eagerly anticipated.
He got to be a part of it for only two days.
A week ago Monday he had a headache, but he was determined to go to his first high school football practice. After he complained to the coaches that his head hurt, they had him sit out the remainder of the workout.
He slept from 7 o’clock that night until about 2:30 p.m. the next day, got up and went to practice again, according to a Facebook post by Bunch’s father, Elijah Mendoza. This time the headache was accompanied by some vomiting.
"Our coaches told him 'You’re not doing anything. Go home. Get rest. Do whatever you have to do,’" Morrissey said.
Bunch went home, went to bed again at 7 p.m. and this time slept for more than 24 hours.
At that point, his parents took him to the emergency room, and he eventually was transported to the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
It was there that he was diagnosed with ADEM, a rare autoimmune disease that causes fast-moving inflammation of the brain and spinal cord and attacks the central nervous system.
Only eight people in a million are afflicted with ADEM, and most survive.
"The doctors in Iowa City told the family it’s the worst case of ADEM that they’ve ever seen," Morrissey said.
Bunch battled the disease for several days, but by Tuesday the struggle was over, prompting a tortured Facebook post from Elijah Mendoza: "We are so upset to say this, but our gorgeous son Christopher Bunch has gone to be with God at 1:02 p.m. Please Lord look over my son and take good care of him. My son I love you so much, and I will always and forever love you and keep you in my heart."
A few hours later, the family still was struggling to come to grips with what happened. There was another Facebook post from Mendoza: "My heart is so torn into pieces. I am just broken now."
Morrissey said that he can tell how well-liked Chris Bunch was by friends, classmates and others in the community.
Friends described him as an energetic, upbeat kid. One of his former teachers wrote on Facebook that he was "one of the sweetest kids I know" and another wrote that he was "a bright light to my day."
"It’s hard," Morrissey admitted. "The family now is in a position where they’ve got to figure things out, which you can’t wrap your head around. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to lose a child, and now you have to go through that process."
Not surprisingly, the Moline community is doing everything it can to ease the pain of this loss as well as the medical costs.
By 6 p.m. Thursday, 551 people had donated $19,734 through a Facebook fundraising page set up by Mendoza. Morrissey has talked to former NFL star Kurt Warner about donating an autographed football that will be auctioned off to benefit the family.
The outpouring of support, both financial and moral, will undoubtedly continue.
"Everybody is doing their part to help out the family as much as possible," Morrissey said.