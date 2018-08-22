Breaking
Assumption-Alleman resume eventful rivalry after 34-year lapse
It was the very first high school football game I ever covered for the Quad-City Times.
I had joined the staff early in 1984 and my first assignment the following fall was to chronicle a Sept. 7 game between Davenport Assumption and Rock Island Alleman at what was then known as John O’Donnell Stadium.
Alleman won 22-13 and despite the fact that the game was played on a less-than-ideal field in a stadium designed for baseball, it had an extraordinary atmosphere. It was going to be fun to watch the evolution of the football rivalry between the Quad-Cities’ two Catholic high schools as the years passed.
They haven’t played since.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference expanded to 10 teams the following year, which meant Assumption no longer had non-conference openings on its schedule. And the Iowa High School Athletic Association eventually made it more difficult for its members to play out-of-state competition anyway.
As a result, 34 years passed without the Knights and Pioneers playing again.
That ends Friday night when Assumption treks over to Augustana’s Lindberg Stadium for a game with Alleman.
It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated opening games of any season.
It will be a special experience for the current coaches and players at the two schools. It will dredge up some fond memories among old-timers. And it also is saving the schools lots of money in travel costs.
As Alleman athletic director Joe Conklin said, “it sort of checks all the boxes.''
Conklin wasn’t even born the last time the two schools played. He played for Assumption, graduating in 2005, and spent four years as the defensive coordinator for the Knights under head coach and athletic director Wade King. Now he’s on the other side of the rivalry.
“I feel so fortunate to be at Alleman and to be around the student-athletes here but obviously Assumption is near and dear to my heart,’’ Conklin added. “When we kick off on Friday it’s going to be pretty exciting.’’
A look at the early years of the Assumption-Alleman rivalry:
--The two schools played one another every year from 1949 (when Alleman opened) through 1984 except for 1964 and 1965. Assumption, known as St. Ambrose Academy until 1958, won 18 of those 34 meetings although Alleman has won the past three games and five of the last six.
--Since neither Assumption nor Alleman ever had its own stadium, almost all of those previous 34 games were played at either John O’Donnell Stadium (formerly known as Municipal Stadium and now known as Modern Woodman Park) or at Rock Island Stadium. The 1981 game was played at Moline’s Browning Field.
--The series has been noteworthy for low scores. Eleven of the 34 games have been shutouts — Alleman won eight of those — and there have been only five times in which one team scored more than 30 points.
--Because Alleman was a new school, St. Ambrose Academy was expected to win by a wide margin in the inaugural meeting in 1949. It ended up being one of several close games in the series. The Knights claimed a 7-6 victory when quarterback Bob Martin scored on a 16-yard run and Ted Naeckel converted the extra point kick late in the third quarter. Alleman had taken a 6-0 lead earlier in that period on Jack Collins’ 58-yard TD scamper, but Red Cronkleton blocked Bert Westemeyer’s PAT attempt.
--Arguably the most thrilling game was the 1957 clash in Rock Island. Alleman built a 13-0 lead before St. Ambrose rallied. Jim Cawiezell threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Fiedler on the final play of the game to tie the score, then kicked the winning extra point with 0:00 showing on the clock, giving the Knights a 14-13 victory.
--Almost as thrilling was the 1975 game, in which Alleman’s Andy Carbone fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jack Guzzo with a minute, 38 seconds remaining to give the Pioneers a 7-0 victory in front of 8,500 fans at Rock Island Stadium. Guzzo cemented the win with an interception in the final minute.
--Least thrilling game? Alleman claimed a 2-0 victory in 1980, scoring the only points of the game when Mark VandeVoorde and Tom Sherwin trapped Assumption quarterback Kevin McGowan in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter. Each team had an 18-yard TD run wiped out by a penalty in the second half.
--Future major league catcher and Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame member Gene Oliver rushed for 103 yards to lead Alleman to a 33-13 win in the 1952 game at John O’Donnell.
--Fellow Q-C Sports Hall of Famer Gene Duffy, who later became a multi-sport athlete at Notre Dame and assistant executive director of the NCAA, had one of the best games of his career in 1954 against Alleman. The 5-foot-5 quarterback scored on a 69-yard punt return and runs of 53 and 14 yards in St. Ambrose’s 53-13 win.
--In that last meeting in 1984, Alleman got 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Crick SantAmour, who later served as the head coach at Moline and is now an assistant with the Maroons. Alleman coach Mike Tracey, later the head coach at Moline and United Township, claimed he only used five different plays in the game. The Pioneers won despite not completing a pass (in seven attempts) and committing 12 penalties. Assumption quarterback Jim Houghton had 104 yards rushing and 106 yards passing in defeat.
On Friday, a whole new generation of athletes will get a chance to begin creating some new memories.
“For the kids on the team right now, they’re playing someone new but it’s also someone they’re very familiar with,'' Conklin said. "That makes it a fun opportunity.''