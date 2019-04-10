Roger Craig was attending the funeral of former San Francisco 49ers teammate Dwight Clark last June when two men he didn’t know came over and tapped him on the shoulder.
They introduced themselves as members of the advisory board of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Craig, who has been waiting for a couple of decades to hear that he’s been inducted into the Hall, couldn’t believe what they said.
"They said ‘Roger, I know the Hall of Fame hasn’t been too nice to you, but you’re going to go in this year or next year,’" Craig said. "That’s what they told me."
That doesn’t mean Craig is a lock to get in. Far from it. It takes endorsements from a lot more than two men to get that done. Chances are, they were just being nice to him as he grieved an old friend.
But Craig definitely is much more encouraged about his Hall of Fame prospects than ever before, and it’s not just because of that little conversation he had last summer.
He has an "angel" on his side now.
Leisa Knudsen, who attended Davenport Central with Craig 40 years ago, has made it her mission in life to get an old friend his due.
"She’s like my angel," Craig said. "In high school, I was a senior and she was a sophomore. I really didn’t know her that well, but it’s like an angel just came out of nowhere. She said ‘I’ve got to get you in this Hall of Fame before I leave this earth.’"
Knudsen, who now lives in Columbus, Ohio, not very far from the Hall of Fame in Canton, is spearheading a major campaign to get Craig into the Hall.
"He’s the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back …," she said. "I thought maybe it’s time someone did something for him."
Craig’s Hall of Fame credentials, to some of us, are beyond dispute. He was one of the first running backs to be used extensively as a receiver, helping to reshape the position into what it is today. He was the first player (and one of only two ever) to accumulate 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. He scored three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. He was one of the cornerstones of the 49ers dynasty of the 1980s. In 11 NFL seasons, his team made the playoffs every single year.
Many of the other stalwarts from those 49ers teams are in the Hall of Fame. Joe Montana. Jerry Rice. Ronnie Lott. Fred Dean. Charles Haley. Steve Young. Coach Bill Walsh. Even the owner, Edward DeBartolo.
Not Craig.
He only was a finalist one year during the 15 years he was on the regular ballot. Now he is under consideration as a senior candidate, which means his fate will be determined by a smaller committee.
Only one senior candidate normally is recommended to be a finalist, but Craig remains hopeful that it could be him one of these years.
Knudsen is making sure there is no shortage of information out there for the committee to consider.
She was surfing Facebook one night in February when she stumbled across some mention of people trying to get Craig into the Hall of Fame. It’s the first time she even realized that he had not been enshrined yet.
"It looked like people were writing letters here and there, but there wasn’t any big concerted effort," Knudsen said.
She has battled cancer for a few years and is disabled and unable to work so she had time to attack this project. She initiated a letter-writing campaign, started a petition and managed to get in touch with Craig, who was extremely appreciative of her efforts.
His response only added fuel to Knudsen’s drive.
She has managed to get a list of the 48 members of the Hall of Fame committee and is in the process of assembling a packet to present to them in support of Craig’s candidacy. There will be a chapter outlining his on-field achievements, another detailing all his charitable endeavors in his post-playing career and a stack of endorsement letters from former coaches and teammates.
She already has a glowing letter from Craig’s old coach at Nebraska, Tom Osborne, and has more letters coming from Rice, Lott, Young and DeBartolo.
When the presentation is complete, Knudsen plans to drive it to Canton and deliver it in person.
"She has made some serious, serious contacts with high level people," Craig said. "It’s amazing. She’s amazing.
"To me, it’s like an angel from heaven," he added. "She didn’t have to do this. … It’s motivating her. It makes her feel good inside because she has cancer. This makes her feel like she’s doing something positive. And she’s on it every day, every day."
Knudsen admitted there has been some therapeutic benefit to her quest.
"I’ve worked my whole life, and it’s been really hard because now I can’t even leave the house very often ...," she said. "This feels like I’m doing something positive to help someone else. It’s sort of fun to have a project."