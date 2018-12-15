We’re still not sure if the Chicago Bears have what it takes to win the Super Bowl but it’s hard to remember a team that was more fun to watch.
Not only is the defense so dominating that it is prompting comparisons to that legendary 1985 Bears team, but new head coach Matt Nagy has set new standards for offensive creativity.
Even before last Sunday’s statement-making 15-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Nagy had used at least four different defensive players on offense (Akiem Hicks, Roy Robertson-Harris, Eddie Jackson and Bryce Callahan), split out offensive tackle Charles Leno as a receiver, used a formation employing two quarterbacks in a double-barreled shotgun formation and employed all sorts of other trick plays.
Then, with the outcome of the Rams game hanging in the balance, he put in four of his five active defensive linemen on offense, had his quarterback fake a handoff to the 332-pound Hicks and flip a 2-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Bradley Sowell.
It was the only touchdown of the game.
What’s next? Who knows? But it’s guaranteed to be entertaining.
***
Iowa’s penchant for producing quality NFL offensive linemen was highlighted during that Bears-Rams game as two former Hawkeye centers — James Daniels and Austin Blythe — started at guard for the respective teams.
Daniels, a rookie with the Bears, received a lot of love from the broadcast team for his work against Rams superstar tackle Aaron Donald.
***
Many fellow Bears fans are scoffing at the idea that Green Bay still has a chance to make the playoffs, but it’s not really that far-fetched if the Packers can somehow beat the Bears today.
All the Pack would then need to do to land the final NFC wild-card slot is win its last two games (against the 5-8 Lions and 4-9 Jets); hope that the Eagles, Redskins and Panthers each lose one more game (this should happen this weekend); and hope the Vikings lose two more games.
That last one is going to be the problem. Packer fans could end up in the rare position of rooting for the Bears when they visit Minnesota in the final game of the regular season.
***
Glad to see one of our old favorites, Lee Smith, get voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Today’s Game Era Committee.
Smith was the major league leader in saves when he retired and he’s still third on the list. Very deserving.
But Harold Baines? Seriously?
Baines was a career .289 hitter who is 65th on the career home run list, never finished higher than ninth in the MVP voting and never got more than 6.1 percent of the vote when he was eligible to be elected to the Hall of Fame the conventional way.
Then again, when you look at the list players considered to be similar to Baines statistically on baseball-reference.com, the top five names are Tony Perez, Al Kaline, Dave Parker, Billy Williams and Andre Dawson. All of those except Parker are enshrined at Cooperstown.
***
One of the great things about the college football bowl season is it gives us a chance to watch players we’ve never seen before and in many cases, have never even heard of before.
A handful of guys worth seeking out during the 39 games that began Saturday:
Benny Snell, Kentucky running back (vs. Penn State in Citrus Bow, Jan. 1): He has rushed for 3,754 yards and 46 touchdowns over the past three years and if he doesn’t make it in the NFL, this 223-pound bruiser has a career waiting for him in Photoshop. After Kentucky ended its 31-game losing streak against Florida, Snell tweeted out a photo of himself carrying a live gator. After a win over Mississippi State, he produced a photo of him running down the field carrying a bulldog.
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State quarterback (vs. Iowa, Outback Bowl, Jan. 1): Fitzgerald was one of only three QBs in the country to rush for more than 1,000 yards this season and he’s the only one who will be playing in a bowl game. He also passed for 1,615 yards. He apparently is one of those gutsy, do-anything-to-win field generals that fans love. Sort of a poor man’s Trace McSorley.
Greg McCrae and Adrian Killins, Central Florida running backs (vs. LSU, Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1): We’ve all heard about how UCF was unbeaten in the regular season for the second year in a row and deserved — in the opinion of some — to be part of the four-team playoff. This duo is a big reason why. McCrae rushed for more than 1,000 yards and averaged 9.0 yards per carry. Killins rushed for 698 yards and averaged 22.6 yards on 17 pass receptions. And they’re not big guys. Killins is 5-foot-8, 163. McCrae is 5-10, 175.
Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois defensive end (vs. UAB, Boca Raton Bowl, Tuesday): You may have seen this guy when the Huskies opened the season against Iowa or on one of those Tuesday night Mid-American Conference games on ESPN, but he’s worth a closer look. At 6-1, 237 pounds, the converted running back is a pass-rushing maniac. He has 29 sacks and 54.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.