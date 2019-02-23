We’ve had one of the least newsy baseball off-seasons in memory, but finally this week there was some significant news regarding the immediate future of Chicago’s two baseball franchises.
All of it was bad. Or at least most people think so.
We learned that the Chicago White Sox are not going to get free agent superstar infielder Manny Machado. He chose to sign with the San Diego Padres despite the fact that the White Sox offer could have potentially been more lucrative.
And about the same time we learned that the Chicago Cubs won’t even take a stab at signing any big-time free agents. Owner Tom Ricketts announced that the team just doesn’t have the money despite the fact that his franchise is widely reported to be worth $3 billion.
We’ll address the White Sox thing first.
They caught a break. Trust me, Sox fans will look back someday and think “Man, I’m glad we didn’t throw away all that cash on a player with immense talents but zero leadership qualities and who is on record as saying he’s not a ‘hustle guy.’’’
The White Sox have done a great job of trying to build a winner by stockpiling prospects, the same way the Cubs, Astros, Braves and other teams have done it. It’s a pretty good formula. You bite the bullet and cope with 70-win seasons for awhile until those prospects are major league-ready, then you maybe bring in a couple of pricey free agents to put your team over the top.
But you have to be able to see the top before you get over it. The White Sox are on the right track but they’re not there yet.
Most oddsmakers project the Sox to win about 75 games this season. Getting Machado might get them up to being a .500 team. He wouldn’t make them a contender. Not yet.
They just need to remain patient and maybe a year from now go for Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado, who is better than Machado anyway. Not getting Machado forces them to stay the course.
As for the Cubs, I think what Ricketts meant to say is that he doesn’t have the money now.
If the Cubs are 18-22 in the middle of May, he’ll find the money. Theo Epstein will see to that.
For now, the Cubs are just waiting to see where Addison Russell’s head is at, where Yu Darvish’s arm is at, whether Ben Zobrist still has any juice, if the off-season bullpen tweaks work and whether Ian Happ can actually make contact on a regular basis.
There might be better bargains to be found in May and June anyway.
***
One Cubs fan responded to Ricketts’ eyebrow-raising comments by opening a GoFundMe page on behalf of the owner.
The headline reads “Help Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts Sign Free Agents.’’
The campaign goal was $300 million, which coincidentally is what the Padres agreed to give Machado the following day.
***
You probably heard this week that former Iowa basketball coach Lute Olson was hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke.
Olson recently was surpassed on Iowa’s all-time win list by current head coach Fran McCaffery, who recalled that he got a lot of good advice from Lute during a round of golf they played together.
“A lot of it had to do with coaching here,’’ McCaffery said. “You know, we played 18 holes of golf together so talked for a long time about it.
“The thing that I think was most impressive to me was he loved it here. Obviously, he left and had a great experience at Arizona, but he always appreciated the people here. He loved Bump Elliott. He talked about a lot of people. I think more so what it's like to be the coach here than technical side of it.’’
So who won the golf game?
“I’m not a very good golfer,’’ admitted McCaffery, who is 25 years younger than Olson. “I might be able hit it farther but you score around the greens. He’s way better than me there.’’
***
One of my favorite Big Ten basketball players is Minnesota senior Jordan Murphy.
The guy is relentless around the basket, is deceptively athletic, has fantastic hands and seems to come up with the ball every time there’s a crowd of players converging on it.
Unfortunately, he’s probably 6-foot-6 at best and because of that, isn’t going to make it in the NBA.
I’m wondering if he’s ever tried football. He’d be an absolutely fabulous tight end, assuming he could fit a helmet over all of that hair.