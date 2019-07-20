The Chicago Bears, along with most other NFL teams, open their preseason training camp this week and they have their share of intriguing storylines as they prepare to descend on Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Will Iowa State’s Dave Montgomery step in as the featured running back as a rookie? Will the Bears find a kicker who can avoid having most of his kicks hit the left upright? Will free agent defensive backs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Buster Skrine get the job done?
Then there’s this one: How will former Iowa player James Daniels fare as the team’s starting center?
Daniels played center in his last two years with the Hawkeyes but he started the last 10 games of his NFL rookie season at left guard. He now has traded places with veteran Cody Whitehair, who never played center at Kansas State but has started 44 of the last 48 regular season games at the position.
The switch puts both players back in their comfort zone. Although they have yet to line up that way with pads on, the consensus is that it will make both of them even better players.
Daniels spent his first pro offseason back in Iowa City working out while he completed his degree in health and human physiology. He went through graduation exercises in May wearing a Bears jersey beneath his cap and gown.
***
You know you’ve reached the pinnacle of your sport when there is a building named after you on the grounds of Nike’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
Among those who have been so honored is American distance running icon Joan Samuelson, who will run the Quad-City Times Bix 7 for the 33rd time next Saturday.
The Joan Benoit Samuelson Center sits just north of the Michael Jordan Building and the Bo Jackson Sports Center, not far from Prefontaine Hall, across Lake Nike from the Nolan Ryan Building.
There also are structures named for Dan Fouts, Mia Hamm, Alberto Salazar, Ken Griffey Jr., Jerry Rice, John McEnroe and Pete Sampras.
Did we mention that the Nike campus covers 286 acres and includes 75 buildings?
“It’s a cool campus and it gets bigger and bigger every time I go out there,’’ Samuelson said. “I actually got a little bit lost on the campus the last time I was out there.’’
***
We’ve heard many stories of Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo doing special things for young people with cancer.
But he’s not the only Cubs player who is a cancer survivor and not the only one who has reached out to others with the same affliction.
When Cubs pitcher Jon Lester learned that Humboldt, Iowa, softball player Ashlyn Clark had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma this spring, then came back to go 3-for-3 with a home run in a late-season game against Clear Lake, he responded via Twitter.
"Congratulations Ashlyn!" Lester tweeted. "How about you and your family come to Wrigley for a game to celebrate! And if its not too much to ask, maybe you could sign a ball for me?"
Clark did that last week. She took in Wednesday's game against Cincinnati, had her picture taken with Lester and autographed a ball for the left-hander. Lester plans to keep the ball in his locker.
***
It’s not true that professional caddie Trey Bilardello shot a score of 194 in a recent qualifier for the U.S. Amateur.
According to an article on golfdigest.com, it actually was a 202. The event’s online scoring system was not capable of recording a score higher than 19 on individual holes.
Bilardello, the son of former major league baseball catcher Dann Bilardello, has caddied for several players in big time events while also playing in amateur tournaments himself. He toted the bag for Matt Every in last week’s John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
Ultimately, Bilardello’s score didn’t even count. He was disqualified by the Florida State Golf Association for “serious misconduct and failing to play in the spirit of the game.’’ He allegedly played poorly on purpose and told other players in his group that he was trying to shoot the highest score in USGA history.
***
Here we go again. We’re hearing that the victory by the U.S. women’s soccer team in the World Cup is going to spark new interest in the sport. It’s going to take off and be really big now.
Sure it is. The truth is, the television audience for the American victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal game was down 43.8 percent from the gold medal game between the U.S. and Japan in 2015.
Some of that ratings decline is attributable to the fact that this year’s game was played at 10 a.m. on a Sunday instead of at 6 p.m., but it still seems women’s soccer is like the Olympics: It’s something many of us only get excited about every four years. We barely even think about it in the years in between.