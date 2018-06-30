Eye Openers: Edwin Jackson record may not stand for long
Former Cubs, White Sox and Cardinals pitcher Edwin Jackson tied a somewhat dubious major league record last week when he made his first appearance with the Oakland A’s.
It marked the 13th different team Jackson has played for, tying the mark previously set by long-time major league reliever Octavio Dotel.
Jackson, who made his debut at age 19 with the Dodgers in 2003, is still fairly young at 34. He may have a few more moves left in him and could push the record out to 15, 16, 17 teams.
Here’s a prediction: Whatever his record number ends up being, it won’t stand for more than a decade or so.
In this day and age, players seem to hop around from team to team with great regularity. Of the 42 players in major league history who have played for 10 or more teams, 29 have played in the 21st century.
By the way, Jackson also matched Dotel in having now pitched for at least one team in each of baseball’s six divisions. The American League West was the only one Jackson was missing, but he checked that off his bingo card by going to Oakland.
There are six teams that have employed both players: The A’s, Braves, Tigers, Cardinals, White Sox and Dodgers.
***
It was only a summer tournament, but it certainly appeared in last weekend’s Justin Sharp Shootout that Bettendorf High School is going to be a lot better in basketball next winter than it was last season when it went 10-13.
The Bulldogs defeated traditional powers Rock Island and Iowa City West in the tournament before losing to North Scott in the finals, and it wasn’t just because of superstar guard D.J. Carton.
"I feel like a lot of guys on our team are slept on," Carton said after the conquest of Iowa City West. "A lot of guys have put in a lot of hard work this summer and stuff like that, and obviously we’ve improved."
***
For the second year in a row the Chicago Bears did not have a single player on the NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players in the NFL, which is compiled through voting by the players themselves.
Judging by the Bears’ won-loss record, that’s probably justifiable.
But you really would think Jordan Howard might make the list after his second straight 1,000-yard season. Another possible candidate is Akiem Hicks, who quietly has become one of the best 3-4 defensive ends in the league.
Among those who did make the list is 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, at No. 90. He has the potential to be a very good NFL QB but he only played in five games last season. It’s hard to believe a guy who had seven touchdown passes with five interceptions is rated above a back who rushed for 1,122 yards against defenses that were stacked to stop him.
***
Several wisecrackers got in their licks on Twitter after the wife of Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood gave birth to a son on Sunday. Chatwood, of course, has averaged nearly one base on balls per inning this season and leads the major leagues in that statistic by a wide margin.
"Congrats to Tyler Chatwood & his wife," some tweeted. "That baby will be walking before you know it."
***
Some Rock Island High School football fans might painfully recall a 2012 playoff game in which the Rocks held a 20-0 halftime lead on the road at Ottawa and still led 20-7 with three minutes to go, only to lose the game 21-20.
A stocky, little running back named Michael Hermosillo ran for 169 yards, scooted 35 yards for a score in the third quarter, had a 41-yard dash late in the game and eventually scored the winning touchdown by leaping above 6-foot-4 Derrick Willies to catch a pass in the end zone.
The little guy is now playing the outfield for the Los Angeles Angels.
He showed those same hops by leaping up to catch a long drive by Boston’s Mookie Betts on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he toppled over the fence with the ball in his glove so it still counted as a home run.