Two years ago when Stanford’s Christian McCaffery, LSU’s Leonard Fournette and a handful of other NFL-bound college football players decided to skip their team’s bowl games because they were afraid of getting hurt, I was pretty critical of them.
Called them mercenaries. Labeled them as disloyal. Said they were ungrateful.
Several more players did the same thing last season.
This week an Iowa player joined the club. Tight end Noah Fant announced that he will not play in whatever bowl the Hawkeyes attend because he doesn’t want to damage his pro prospects.
Admittedly, this is a tough call, but my opinion hasn’t changed.
Iowa helped Fant develop his body and skills and gave him a platform upon which to display them. Fant’s occasionally vocal brother might disagree, but the junior tight end is regarded as a possible No. 1 draft choice in part because of what the Iowa program did for him.
Fant even conceded that in his farewell Instagram message, thanking head coach Kirk Ferentz and strength coach Chris Doyle "for helping me grow physically and mentally — more than I thought possible."
It seems a small price to play in one more game, to finish what you started. It seems a slap in the face to his teammates and coaches to skip that game. It seems … disloyal.
I actually understood the decision more in the case of McCaffrey and Fournette. They were running backs who probably were going to have the ball in their hands a couple dozen times in the bowl game and take a lot of big hits.
Even if Fant played, the Hawkeyes probably were only going to throw the ball to him three or four times — based on how they used him in the regular season — so his chances of getting injured would be pretty minimal.
***
As Augustana College sports information director Dave Wrath pointed out, three former Augie football players — all under the age of 40 — coached high school teams into Illinois state championship games last week.
Kyle Zick did it at Forreston in Class 1A, Jeff Boyer with Byron in 3A and Bill Krefft with Elmhurst Immaculate Conception in 4A.
Zick and Krefft won championships, and Boyer came close, losing to Monticello 24-20 in the finale.
***
New York radio personality Mike Francesa is one of those guys who sometimes says things that he knows aren’t remotely true just to get a reaction.
He did it this week when talking about the Chicago Bears, who take on the Giants today.
"Chicago is not a good defense," Francesa said. "They have a good pass rush, they don't have a good defense. There's a big difference. They have a good pass rush, that's what they have. If they don't get to the quarterback, they're going to get cut to ribbons otherwise."
Francesa couldn’t really believe that, could he? The Bears do have a very good pass rush but they’re also second in the NFL in rushing defense, and you could argue that their secondary has been the best part of their team during this breakout season. Both starting cornerbacks are among the top 10 in the Pro Bowl voting. Safety Eddie Jackson was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and should be a candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
There’s a lot more to this defense than the pass rush.
***
Amazingly, even with a record number of bowl games — 39 by my count — three or four teams that are bowl eligible are not going to land bowl bids.
Among those who could be left out when the bids are announced today are Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, UL-Monroe, Southern Mississippi and Liberty.
***
Was last week's ACC/Big Ten Challenge the most competitive one ever? Absolutely.
The two leagues each won seven games and were separated by just 21 total points. Ten of the 14 games were decided by six points or less. There were three 1-point games and two 2-point games.
Clearly the two best leagues in the country top to bottom this season.