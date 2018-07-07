We’re about to embark on the one week out of the year when golf becomes the dominant topic of conversation throughout the Quad-Cities.
As we get ready for the 48th annual John Deere Classic, this is something that occurred to me: The seemingly simple game of golf has a heckuva lot of weird and obscure rules.
We’ve seen a few examples just within the past few weeks.
One of them involves JDC favorite Zach Johnson. In the second round of the Travelers Championship, Johnson stroked an 18-foot birdie putt that meandered up to the hole, then lingered tantalizingly on the edge of the cup. As he began walking over to tap it in, the ball plopped into the hole.
Great. Another birdie for Zach, right?
Wrong.
PGA Tour officials ruled that the ball sat on the edge for more than 10 seconds so it didn’t count.
Everything seems to be measured precisely in PGA events these days. The Shot Link system gauges exactly how long every shot is down to the inch. But I’ve never seen anyone sitting greenside with a stopwatch. How do they know it was more than 10 seconds?
Seems as though if the ball decides it wants to dive into the hole before being struck again it should count. Even if it takes 10 minutes.
Another example: Last week, LPGA player Lee-Ann Pace was disqualified from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for using an illegal club.
The sand wedge she carried in her bag was totally legal when the round began, but on the eighth hole she hit a shot she didn’t like and whacked angrily at a stake, damaging the club. She didn’t realize the club was disfigured until she used it again later in the round. When it was discovered, she was DQed, out of the tournament.
Didn’t seem fair.
***
The Quad-City Storm, our new franchise in the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced its season schedule Friday and it’s — how can we put this nicely? — bizarre.
Out of 56 games, the Storm will play 16 against the Peoria Rivermen and 12 against the Evansville Thunderbolts, by far its two closest geographical rivals. It plays seven games against Knoxville, six against Huntsville, five against Birmingham, three each against Fayetteville, Roanoke and Pensacola, and just one against Macon.
The Storm never needs to go to Macon or Roanoke and Fayetteville never will see the inside of the TaxSlayer Center.
I guess it makes sense from a geographical standpoint, but it’s a travesty from a competitive perspective.
Peoria had the best regular-season record in the SPHL last season and Evansville wasn’t bad, earning the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Half the Storm’s games are going to be against those two teams.
***
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was back in Clinton to host a youth football camp at his old high school recently and for most of the three hours he was on the field, his 17-month-old son, David Jr., grinned at passersby and frolicked with a football in the southwest corner of the stadium.
The kid looked ready to run onto the field with the older kids and demonstrate the proper technique for a jump cut.
“Best thing that ever happened to me was having a kid,’’ David Sr. said. “D.J.’s the happiest, most energetic baby, always smiling, always laughing, always messing with people. We definitely lucked out for sure.’’
***
Many NBA fans we know are bemoaning the fact that New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins signed to play for the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors for a fraction of what he could have gotten from some other team.
This has destroyed the league, they say. The Warriors could now be starting five All-Stars once Cousins recovers from the Achilles injury that ended his 2018 season.
Here's the thing: No one broke any rules. No one forced Cousins to take less money than he could have gotten elsewhere and settle for a mere $5.3 million, one-year contract. No one realistically could expect the Warriors to decline to sign a player who is good for 25 points and 12 rebounds every night just because it didn't seem fair to everyone else.
The NBA has struggled for decades to come up with a salary cap structure that creates true parity. As a result, it lends itself to dynasties, going all the way back to the Boston Celtics’ dominance of the 1960s.
It doesn’t seem to have hurt the league’s popularity before and it probably won’t now. Dynasties seem to be good for business.