Someone put in a call to Jim‘s Rib Haven. Get Harris Pizza on the phone. Place an order with Whitey’s.
Those kids on the Clemson football team deserve to get a decent meal for what they did, and we can offer them a lot more right here in the Quad-Cities than what they got last week.
After having perhaps the best season of any college football team ever — going 15-0 and beating Alabama by four touchdowns in the title game is hard to beat — the Clemson players and coaches made a ceremonial visit to the White House.
You probably heard about this. The chief resident of the place, intent on turning the occasion into a political football (pun intended), served them fast food to highlight the fact that we’re in the midst of a government shutdown that he cooked up himself.
He originally told members of the media that he had personally purchased 300 hamburgers, then went on Twitter and said that it was 1,000. Actually, he said it was "1,000 hamberders." So, maybe it was 300 hamburgers and 1,000 hamberders?
In any case, the Clemson people deserved more than a pile of room-temperature quarter-pounders, French fries and slices of pizza that apparently sat there cooling off while the host of the event grandstanded for the cameras in front of the pile of food.
We could probably even find a way to keep the food warm for them. Except the Whitey’s, of course.
***
Even Burger King picked up on the president’s tweet and grilled him with a response on its own Twitter account: "due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today."
Then there was a Twitter meme that provided a dictionary definition of hamberder: "[‘ham-ber-der] noun like a hamburger but presented cold on a silver platter by an idiot."
***
This is why it’s dangerous for college athletic programs to deal extensively in the transfer market.
Jeff Thomas, who by all accounts is a very gifted wide receiver, said back in December that he was transferring from Miami to Illinois. A little more than three weeks later, he changed his mind. He’s staying in Miami.
The Illini also have transfers coming in from such powerhouse programs as Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia, but they’re obviously taking on someone else's problems. Those players under-achieved at those other places for a reason.
It’s a big gamble, but I guess when you’ve gone 26-59 since your last winning season in 2011, maybe you need to roll the dice a little.
***
The Michigan football program this week extended a scholarship offer to a seventh-grade quarterback in Southfield, Michigan. Isaiah Marshall won’t be able to drive a car for three years and won’t be ready to enroll until the fall of 2024, but he’s already getting life-changing offers.
Like any modern-day athlete, the kid used Twitter to tell the world about it: "Blessed to receive my first offer from University of Michigan and being the youngest athlete to receive an offer from UM. #MakingHistory #StayGrinding"
***
If you watched Iowa’s basketball victory over Connecticut earlier this season, you noticed that UConn coach Danny Hurley is an incessant whiner. He’s constantly on officials, one of the most obnoxious coaches we’ve seen in recent years.
His demeanor came the fore again Wednesday night when his team played Tulsa. With the Huskies trailing by 14 points in the second half, Hurley’s haranguing finally got to Tulsa coach Frank Haith, who appeared to tell him to shut up. They began jawing at one another, and both were assessed technical fouls. Eventually both coaches received a second technical and an automatic ejection for remaining outside the coaching box.
Hurley later said he was just trying to go over and shake Haith’s hand, which he did after the ejections. Haith then left the building quietly. Hurley had to be escorted out by a police officer.
***
Legendary Maquoketa High School basketball coach Bill Fleming passed away Friday, leaving behind a legacy of on-court success and a reputation for sideline tirades.
Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark, who played for Fleming and viewed him as a mentor, admitted his old coach was very rough on officials and even his own players.
"He was almost Bobby Knight to a tee," Clark said. "He could get into you and make you feel like you were the worst basketball player who ever played, then 10 minutes later he’d boost you up and make you feel like you were the next Michael Jordan."
That bench demeanor was all most people saw of Fleming, but there was much more to the man. He also had a kind heart, a generous spirit and what Clark described as an "infectious" smile.
"Most people only got to see the technical fouls and the butt chewings," Clark said. "He never really cared if people saw that other side of him."