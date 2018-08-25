University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver made a few All-American teams in 2016 and was a consensus All-American in 2017. He became the first underclassman ever to win the Outland Trophy last season.
He may be the best known defensive player in all of college football this fall.
So why in the world does he need to have his school promote him profusely to the national media?
I’m not sure, but that’s what Houston is doing.
It sent bobbleheads of Oliver astride a horse named Oreo to reporters all over the country.
I got mine this week.
A little story on the side of the box the bobblehead came in sort of explains why Oliver is on horseback. Sort of.
“There was a horse named Oreo who Ed Oliver is convinced tried to kill him …’’ the story begins. It goes on from there to explain that Oliver has been riding since the age of 8 but Oreo was “by far his most stubborn steed.’’ He had to fight and scrap and be aggressive to ride Oreo, and Oliver feels there was a carryover on the football field.
“I owe it to Oreo for making me the guy I am today,’’ he said.
Uh huh.
As bobbleheads go, this one is pretty unique. Not only does Ed’s head bobble but so does Oreo’s.
I’m not sure what I’m going to do with it. Right now it’s sitting on my desk in close proximity to the bottle of hot sauce Northern Illinois used to promote Michael “Burner’’ Turner for the Heisman in 2003 and the notepad Utah State used to hype Chuckie Keeton in 2014.
Those guys needed exposure. Oliver really doesn’t.
***
In case you were wondering, Houston paid $9.85 in postage to send me Ed and Oreo: What a waste.
***
Rock Island’s Madison Keys has yet to win a major tennis tournament but her name always seems to pop up anytime one of the Grand Slam events rolls around. It happened again this week when Chrissie Evert and others were analyzing the upcoming U.S. Open, a tournament in which Keys finished second a year ago.
“Don't count out Madison Keys,’’ Evert cautioned. “I just think she's got a Slam under her belt in the next year.’’
***
Former Iowa linebacker Christian Kirksey played a prominent role in the first episode of the popular HBO series Hard Knocks, which is following the Cleveland Browns through preseason training camp.
Kirksey, in his fifth season with the Browns, got up in front of his teammates and encouraged them to write down their “Why?,’’ the reason they play football, whether it be for family, fun, money or whatever.
He told all of them to post that piece of paper on the wall, on the bathroom mirror or above their bed, somewhere that they’d see it every day to remind themselves why they’re there.
He came off looking a lot better than guys like Jarvis Landry and Carl Nassib, who delivered profanity-laced speeches to teammates during the episode.
***
You may have heard that the Iowa Conference has changed its name. It’s now the American Rivers Conference.
While a few people have quietly snickered at a 96-year-old college sports conference changing its name in order to be geographically correct — it added Nebraska Wesleyan and may add another out-of-state school in the future — it’s sort of refreshing to see a league make such a move.
Some of those same people probably ridiculed the 14-team Big Ten and the 10-team Big 12 for being mathematically imprecise.
***
There was a wild rumor this week that the Cubs might fire Joe Maddon after this season.
Ridiculous. Never happen. It’s only been two years since this guy answered a century of prayers from millions of fans by winning the World Series.
That being said, Maddon gets my vote for National League Over-Manager of the Year.
The Cubs have the best roster in the NL. They just need to bring superior forces to bear.
All of Joe’s lineup tinkering (119 different batting orders in 127 games), five-man infields, pitchers batting eighth, position players pitching, pitchers playing the outfield and other look-at-me-being-a-genius crap is largely inconsequential, if not counter-productive.
***
Someone pointed out that the Cubs’ Yu Darvish will end up earning $25 million per victory this season since he went only 1-3 in the eight games he pitched.
Consider this: He earned $33,783.78 for every pitch he threw in an actual game.
The Cubs could really use Darvish down the stretch because in the two games he pitched against rival the Milwaukee Brewers, he allowed just one earned run and five hits in 12 innings, an earned-run average of 0.75.
Of course, he had a 6.75 ERA against everyone else.