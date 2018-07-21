You know it. I know it.
But apparently there still are people somewhere out there who don’t realize that the Cubs’ Javier Baez is a legitimate candidate for the National League Most Valuable Player award.
SportsBettingDime.com came out with wagering odds last week on a variety of things for baseball’s second half, including odds on who might be voted the NL’s MVP. It listed five players. Baez wasn’t one of them.
Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was the favorite at 3 to 1 with Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado listed as 4 to 1, Washington pitcher Max Scherzer 5 to 1, Milwaukee outfielder Lorenzo Cain 7 to 1 and Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola 9 to 1.
Normally, these awards go to the players on the best teams so that list doesn’t really make a lot of sense since Nola is the only one from a team that led its division at the All-Star break.
Baez led the NL in runs batted in at the break with 72, is on pace to become the first player in six years to collect 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, is the best defensive second baseman in baseball and might be the most dynamic baserunner the game has seen in years.
Oh, and the Cubs have the best record in the NL. It’s hard to imagine how Baez isn’t even considered a candidate by the oddsmakers.
Freeman and Arenado also are having great years but not quite as good as Baez. Arenado has been downgraded for years because experts feel his monster offensive numbers are skewed by playing his home games in Denver.
Cain is the real puzzler on the list. His batting average was very comparable to Baez (.293 to .292) and he had the exact same number of stolen bases (18), but he had 11 fewer home runs and 45 fewer RBIs.
There also was a bit of a Cub snub in the odds for the NL Cy Young award. Scherzer was the 7 to 4 favorite with Nola 8 to 3 and the Mets’ Jacob deGrom 2 to 1.
No mention of Jon Lester, who has very similar stats to Scherzer and Nola. DeGrom has a better earned-run average but he’s won only five games (seven less than Scherzer, Nola and Lester) while working for a team with the second worst record in the league.
***
By the way, Baez would be only the second Cubs player to do the 30-30 trick. Sammy Sosa did it twice, in 1993 and 1995.
***
Forget making the finals of the U.S. Open or getting into the semifinals of the French Open or Australian Open. Rock Island’s Madison Keys has topped those achievements.
She was the subject of a question recently on Jeopardy.
The Jeopardy answer: “Presidential name of male baseball player Bumgarner and of female tennis player Keys.’’
The question: “What is Madison?’’
***
It sounds as though a lot of Chicago Bulls fans are less than ecstatic over the team’s signing of hometown product Jabari Parker.
It’s easy to see why. Parker was regarded as one of the top prospects in the country coming out of Simeon High School and again when he left Duke, but he’s mostly underachieved in the NBA.
In four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks he has averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and has undergone ACL surgery twice. He’s played in only 183 games in four years and apparently has a rather slanted idea of his job description.
In one of his first interviews, he said “They don’t pay players to play defense.’’
The Bulls are going to pay him a mere $20 million a year.
The good news is it’s only a two-year contract and only the first year is guaranteed.
***
Former Iowa State quarterback Seneca Wallace is still out there performing on the field at the age of 37.
In flag football.
Wallace completed 25 passes for 315 and four touchdowns last week to lead Godspeed to a 28-12 victory over Ocho, led by former NFL wideout Chad Johnson, in the semifinals of the American Flag Football League playoffs.
Wallace isn’t the only familiar name on the Godspeed roster. It also features former NFL running back Justin Forsett and Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson.
However, they lost in the title game Thursday night to a team called Fighting Cancer by a 26-6 score.