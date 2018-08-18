It has been more than a week since the announcement of the new NCAA rules regarding the eligibility of college basketball players who enter the NBA draft.
And some of us still aren’t quite sure what to think about them. There certainly are good aspects to the rule changes. But there also is a chance they will create even more of a mess for some major college programs.
Under the previous rules, basketball players could declare their intentions to enter the NBA draft and still return to college as long as they withdrew from the draft pool by a certain deadline (usually around May 30) and did not hire an agent.
Now, those two restrictions have been removed for some players. Players can hire an agent and still return to college if they do not get drafted. And they don’t need to announce their intentions to withdraw prior to the draft. They have until four days after the draft.
What some people missed is that the new twist applies only to players who are invited to the NBA combine. That means it really doesn't change much for players such as Iowa's Tyler Cook and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, who filed for early entry last spring but were not invited to the combine.
It’s going to benefit very few athletes. A total of 181 college players declared for the draft last spring with 100 of them opting to withdraw before the deadline. Of the 81 who remained in the draft, only 41 were selected.
That left 40 guys without an NBA home and without any remaining college eligibility. However, only six of those 40 were invited to the combine. So, six players would have been impacted by this had the rule been in effect this year.
Even if more players were impacted, I’m not sure it’s very fair to the colleges involved. They now need to wait until almost July before knowing if they are going to have some players on their roster for the following season,
Here is another concern: This definitely could create a spike in the number of players who declare for the draft. That’s not necessarily a good thing.
***
The Big Ten Network clearly is really desperate to come up with different kinds of programming during the off season. On Tuesday at 2 p.m., it will air a special program to unveil the conference’s basketball schedules for the coming season.
That should be some pretty compelling television.
***
For years, the Western Big Six preseason football coaches dinner has had a reputation for being more like a roast than a season preview, with the coaches all firing playful jabs at one another.
It wasn’t like that Wednesday, perhaps because the league is full of young coaches who haven’t quite fine-tuned their comedic abilities yet. There is one first-year head coach, three second-year coaches and one fourth-year coach. The one guy who has been around a little longer — Quincy’s Rick Little — didn’t attend.
There were a few little pokes, though.
Emcee Matt Randazzo noted that he took some shots at Alleman coach Todd Depoorter last year and worried that Depoorter might throw a few comments back at him this time.
"Then I remembered that he’s at Alleman," Randazzo said. "And they don’t throw anything."
***
When the Cubs’ David Bote hit a walk-off grand slam to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 last Sunday night, some long-time observers speculated that it was among the most exciting finishes they could recall for a Cubs regular-season game.
ESPN seemingly was unimpressed. It had Bote’s blast No. 9 on its SportsCenter top 10 plays of the day.
We’re guessing they already had the top 10 plays in the can and ready to go for when the Cubs-Nationals game ended and had to scramble just to fit it in somewhere. Rather than make it No. 1 — as it deserved — and shove everything else down a notch, they just slid it in there at No. 9.
***
If you were wondering how long it had been since a team got a walk-off grand slam to win a game by a 4-3 score, it had been only 82 years.
Sam Byrd did it for the Reds against the Pirates on May 23, 1936, at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field. Byrd was batting .083 at the time, and he finished that season — his last in the major leagues — with only two home runs and 13 RBIs.