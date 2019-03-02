You’ve heard enough about rotten sportsmanship in basketball lately, right?
Last week we heard about Indiana basketball fans showering Purdue center Matt Haarms with profanity so loudly that it could be heard on broadcasts of the game. Hoosiers officials apologized the next day.
This week Iowa coach Fran McCaffery pursued an official in the hallway after a game and showered him with profanity, accusing him of "cheating." McCaffery and Iowa officials apologized the next day.
The other night former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy confronted and berated some officials after his stepson's team lost in the Wisconsin high school playoffs. Haven't heard anything about an apology there.
It makes it all the more refreshing to come across something we witnessed at Midland High School last Saturday following a hotly contested Class 1A substate boys basketball game between Clinton Prince of Peace and Dunkerton.
The Dunkerton student section was especially vocal and active during the game. The kids stood on the bleachers and cheered the entire day, not in a taunting, negative way but in support of their team as it battled to overcome a big deficit and win the game.
"Oh my God, the atmosphere was unbelievable," Prince of Peace senior Patrick Mulholland said. "They were a great crowd. They made it tough for us."
When the game was over and Prince of Peace had secured its first state tournament berth in 25 years, the Irish players came over and complimented the Dunkerton kids for the enthusiasm and for the fight that their team displayed in a losing effort.
It didn’t appear to be anything their coach ordered them to do. It was just a spontaneous postgame gesture of respect.
It was great sportsmanship, which apparently isn’t completely dead yet. At least not at the high school level.
***
You probably remember Royce White. He was the very talented basketball player who spent the 2011-12 season at Iowa State, then turned pro and was drafted in the first round but never made it in the NBA.
He never could understand why his fear of flying in airplanes was a problem in a league where you’re changing time zones on a daily basis. He frequently accused the NBA of failing to do anything to accommodate anxiety disorders such as his own.
White, now 27, is about to try something new. He announced that he will begin a career in mixed martial arts and figures it is just a matter of time before he becomes the UFC heavyweight champion.
"I'm one of the best athletes in the world," White told ESPN recently. "Among the NBA community, part of my appeal as a draft prospect was my unique size, athleticism, vision and that I probably have one of the 10 biggest set of hands in the NBA. I think all of those things will translate beautifully to the UFC."
I think we’ve finally figured out the real reason White had a problem with air travel. His ego exceeded the maximum size for carry-ons.
***
The Las Vegas odds came out last week on who was going to be named the Most Valuable Player in the National League this season? The favorite, at 6 to 1, was Bryce Harper.
What is interesting is those odds came out a couple of days before Harper signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Wouldn’t it have been funny if he decided to sign with an American League club?
Following Harper in the MVP odds are Colorado’s Nolan Arenado at 7-1, the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt at 10-1, the Cubs’ Kris Bryant at 12-1 and San Diego’s Manny Machado at 15-1.
***
All we've heard about on the free agent scene for weeks has been Harper and Machado, but have you noticed how many other high quality free agents still are out there on the open market?
Most teams wouldn’t mind having a starting rotation that included 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez (nine straight seasons with double-figure win totals).
Coming out of the bullpen you could have Craig Kimbrel, who has eight straight years with 30-plus saves, including 42 last season, and is 14th on the career saves list.
And patrolling center field you could have Adam Jones, a .278 career hitter with 266 home runs and four Gold Gloves.
None of those guys are youngsters but they’re not exactly ancient. Kimbrel and Keuchel are 31, and Gonzales and Jones are 33.